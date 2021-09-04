Bad Boys Mike Lowery (Will Smith) skin added!

Fortnite has now become a cultural phenomenon that is part of the everyday life of many people. Everyone plays with it, from the young generation Z to the millennials who dedicate time to them between one shift and the next. It is therefore not surprising that the game is constantly updated and enriched with unpublished content. One of the most popular content is the skins that players can select, and many of these skins are dedicated to characters from cinema, music or pop culture in general. After all, if something exists, why shouldn’t it be included in Fortnite?

The developers of the game seem to think so since over the years skins dedicated to Morty, Wonder Woman, Ariana Grande and now also to Mike Lowery, famous character of Will Smith from the “Bad Boys” franchise have appeared.

There doesn’t seem to be a particular reason why this skin is available in the item shop. Season 7 Chapter 2 is all about aliens, and Mike Lowery didn’t fight aliens (although other famous Will Smith characters did).

The arrival of this skin is not a surprise, given that a dataminer discovered it last month. For sure this is a welcome addition to all fans of the American actor, and many will not miss the opportunity to play as the toughest American cop ever.

One wonders what the future holds and how far the Epic project will go. By now it seems like everyone wants to be included in the game, and over the years we have witnessed many events that have appeared in the title, such as real concerts of famous stars that have taken place within the game. We just have to wait and see how the situation will evolve. And you, will you buy Mike Lowery’s skin? Let us know in a comment!

