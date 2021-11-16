Bad Boys, Will Smith: “I argued with Michael Bay, he wanted me to run shirtless”

On the set of Bad Boys, according to Will Smith, he and Michael Bay argued why the latter wanted the actor to run shirtless in a scene from the film.

Will Smith, in his memoir that just came out in bookstores, he talked about the day he and the director of Bad Boys, Michael Bay, had a heated argument about a sequence in the film: the two could not decide whether the actor should have run dressed or shirtless during a chase scene in the 1995 detective film.

“One day, Michael and I had one of our worst arguments“Smith wrote in his memoir, simply titled Will.”I trained very hard for the movie and put on 12 pounds – for the first time in my life I had muscles“.

“There is a famous scene where my character chases a car on foot over a bridge“continued the star.”Michael asked me to shoot the scene without a shirt“The actor revealed that he told the director he would be.”banal“It’s unnatural to appear shirtless in the scene even though Bay argued that since the film was set in Miami and he played a”tough cop“would have been more than understandable.

A scene from Bad Boys

“I was still not comfortable with my new body“recalled Will Smith in his book.”The thought of standing all day without a shirt terrified me. We reached an agreement, we opted for the unbuttoned shirt. That way I wouldn’t feel vulnerable, and Michael knew that his shirt would swell like a cloak as he ran. As soon as we finished the sequence he yelled, ‘She’s made friends, I just turned you into a movie star! ‘”.