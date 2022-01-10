News

Bad Boys: Will Smith sends his hilarious apology to Michael Bay for the shirtless scene

Will Smith sent his irresistible funny apology to director Michael Bay for the shirtless scene he starred in the 1995 movie Bad Boys.

Will Smith Yes is sorry with Michael Bay for the shirtless scene he starred in Bad Boys, cult movie of 1995, making a funny use of his new book just published. Book that he sent to the director, personalizing it with a very particular writing.

Will Smith and Michael Bay first collaborated together in 1995 on Bad Boys, a cult crime action crime drama produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. The action film launched Will Smith’s career by freeing him from the cliché of willy, the prince of Bel Air, the comedy series that made him famous, and projecting him towards such hits as Independence Day and Men In Black. Bad Boys was also Michael Bay’s first film, which in turn launched his career.

Recently, Will Smith published an autobiography titled Will, which chronicles his personal life and career in Hollywood. Among the various anecdotes reported, the actor focused on his relationship with Michael Bay in Bad Boys revealing that, in a sequence of chases on the streets of Miami in broad daylight, the director had asked him to shoot the scene in which he runs. on the streets with a gun in his hand shirtless, chasing the bad guys who had just kidnapped his co-star, Tea Leoni. Smith was against the idea, but Bay’s insistence led to a compromise where Smith would wear an unbuttoned vest, exposing his chest. After the sequence was shot, Bay yelled at Smith that he had just made him a movie star.

Will Smith, anecdote about Jada Pinkett Smith: “That sex scene in front of my grandmother ..!”

In a video posted on Instagram Michael Bay shows a copy of Will Smith’s book, a gift from the actor, on which it is written in pen: “Okay, Michael. You were right. I was wrong!”. The director joked that “seemed like an excuse” to make Will Smith run shirtless making him a star.


