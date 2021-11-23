Children are a joy. Seeing them grow up, play, invent fairy tales for them is exciting. It is good to let them stay a bit outside, take them to the park, to the sea, to the mountains. They must have contact with nature. The apprehension for their health is always constant and one is attentive to the slightest disturbances. Sometimes they can get hurt by playing or riding a bicycle, and here are the parents acting as nurses and dressing their wounds. The healing kiss on the “bua” is inevitable. There are symptoms that are obvious signs of a malaise that can often occur in newborns and sporadically in older children. Symptoms of this problem can be:

halitosis: the breath is acidic and reminds of the smell of overripe fruit;

dry mouth;

headache;

exhaustion, tiredness;

He retched.

If the child complains of these problems, it is likely that he has acetone, a metabolic disorder in which the body uses fats to produce energy. This happens if there are no sugars available. In newborns this is quite normal, as breast milk is quite fat, while in infants the causes can be various. An unregulated diet, excessive consumption of fried foods, snacks, but also feverish states, severe stress or prolonged fasting can lead the child to suffer from acetone. Fortunately, it is usually a malaise that resolves itself in a short time.

Bad breath and exhaustion can be symptoms of this annoying malaise common in children

What to do in case of acetone? Obviously it is always necessary to contact the pediatrician.

It is important to know, however, that you can have confirmation of the onset of acetone or not through a test to be purchased at the pharmacy. Just wet a strip with a reagent with a few drops of urine to see if it changes color. Then, help yourself with nutrition. The main thing is to keep the baby hydrated. Consequently, make him drink water frequently and replenish sugars with fruit juices. Water, fruit juices, pasta, even wholemeal, legumes, jams, honey, rusks and white meats will be preferred as soon as the child is back in strength.

Simple or complex sugars under normal conditions are our body’s preferred energy source. On the other hand, reduce or avoid fatty and fried foods, sausages, whole milk and chocolate.

In recent years, the ketogenic diet is spreading in which, instead, fatty foods are preferred. Care must be taken, it must last a short time and under medical supervision. Otherwise, the consequences in the body in the long run would be like the conditions mentioned for children’s acetone.

We have seen how bad breath and exhaustion can be the symptoms of this annoying malaise common in children.