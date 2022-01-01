Bad breath, the trick of the tongue on the wrist: you can’t go wrong

Inconveniences such as bad breath, it is quite common and sometimes difficult to manage, the mask can hide it, but the problem persists.

Bad breath, the natural and working remedy to eliminate it permanently

Nobody likes to be flooded with certain ‘plague’ smells: smoke, poor oral hygiene and a glossy tongue are just some of the possible reasons for bad breath, each of these it could be the cause.

Bad breath can derive not only from poor oral hygiene, but also from problems related to other internal organs, for example rhino-pharyngeal infections such as rhinitis and sinusitis, and from lung diseases where we are presence of mucopurulent material.

When bad breath results from advanced liver disease, our breath gives off a fish-like odor. While in the case of a diabetic ketoacidosis, we would be in the presence of fruity exhalations.

Many people tend to attribute their bad breath to problems such asstomach acid, or a difficult digestion, these disorders actually play a marginal role.

Some foods increase the chance of having bad breath, foods like garlic and onion. Eat raw onions with a hamburger it will inevitably give rise to halitosis throughout the afternoon.

Fortunately, there are other foods that help get rid of the bad smell, such as mint, parsley, but also fennel and rosemary.

How to mask bad breath

We can mask bad breath by drinking lots of water and keeping our mouth moist. While drinking the water, rinse your mouth and thereby alleviating the problem.

Have mints or mints within reach chewing gum without sugar, this way not only masks the smell, but the production of saliva is favored, which helps cleanse the mouth of any harmful bacteria.

How to notice bad breath

If no one tells us that we have bad breath, we can face embarrassing situations! A trick to find out for yourself if our breath is bad when we are away from home is to lick your wrist and then smell it. This will allow us to perceive the smell emanating from our mouth.

Another trick is to smell the floss once it has been passed between the teeth.