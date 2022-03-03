Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt clash in the trailer for the film Bullet Train | Movies

A scene between the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and the Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt framed the frenetic action of the film Bullet Train in its first promotional cut, which premiered today, Wednesday, on various social media.

During the scene, the Puerto Rican musician and the renowned actor star in a hectic battle inside a train that will serve as the setting for much of director David Leitch’s film.





For the singer, the cinematographic action has become another usual platform to demonstrate his talent and that is that in the past he played an important role in the series Narcos: Mexico.





Bad Bunny has also demonstrated his athletic prowess at various televised events for the WWE wrestling company, including a brief appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble, in which he was eliminated from the 30-man battle royal by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

In addition to Brad Pitt, the Bad Rabbit shares a cast with other important luminaries of the seventh art such as Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the film.





The story of Bullet Train revolves around several colorful and eccentric assassins who meet on a train, where their respective missions are interconnected.

The film, from Colombia Pictures, is scheduled to be released on July 15 in theaters in the United States and was filmed with an estimated budget of $85.9 million, according to the IMDB portal.