Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri “get married” in the music video for “Titi asked me”

Any publication made by the urban exponent bad bunny usually creates expectation. As a consequence, the same thing happens with his girlfriend, the jewelry designer gabriela berlingeri.

Today was one of those days, in which the model also kept the followers of her Instagram account in suspense, where she has 2.2 million. Late in the afternoon, Berlinger published a story in which she appears dressed in a traditional wedding dress, veil and accessories, with a text that reads “Today at 2:00 pm”, as a way to mark the time of the announcement.

It was about the launch of the video for “Tití Me Preguntó”, from the most recent album of the “bad rabbit”, “A summer without you”. The production, in effect, is starred by the model who appears dressed as a bride, with an effect like she came down from the sky, to reach the nuptial link with Bad Bunny.

It is not the first time that Berlingeri lends herself to promote some of her boyfriend’s projects, because precisely – together with actor Mario Casas – during the past few months they starred in various episodes to promote the album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, which set records in various digital platforms and social networks.

In November 2020, the designer, who is a lover of fashion and jewelry, launched her first jewelry collection, “Memoir”, under her jewelry line, December Twenty Nine (D29), a brand that stands out for offering 24-carat gold-plated pieces.