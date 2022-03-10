Bad Bunny and his time in acting, fashion and WWE

Bad Bunny has shown that he can cover other fields of entertainment, in addition to music. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram

bad bunny It has been at the top of the popularity charts for several years, its songs are the most listened to and its videos are on Youtube add up to millions of views, making him one of the most important artists in the music industry.

The “Bunnymania” that unleashed the new reggaeton tour, and which will arrive in Mexico next December, and on the occasion of his 28th birthday this March 10we review the other areas where he has participated bad bunny.

A “bad rabbit” jumping up and down in acting

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunnyhas experimented in areas other than music, such as acting.

Earlier this month, sony pictures released the movie trailer “Bullet train” where you can see a powerful scene of a confrontation on a train in tokyowhere they literally find everything Brad Pitt and bad bunny.

The movie is based in the novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka which is a dark and satirical following the dangerous train journey of five killers that was a bestseller in Japan.

The film has Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny in its cast who share credits with Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon.

Although this will not be his first appearance on the big screen, since last year he had a cameo in the ninth installment of “Fast and furious”.

His participation in “Narcos”

The third season of the series “Narcos: Mexico” premiered at the beginning of November last year, where bad bunny played the character of Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paeza member of Ramón Arellano Félix’s organization Narco Juniors.

Bad Bunny imposes fashion

Another facet where bad bunny has ventured into the world of fashion. Her last collaboration was with the French firm Jacquemus in your collection Le Splash.

In the images released, the singer appears posing with various outfits from the collection, which is characterized by its strong tones such as lime green and fuchsia, suitable for the hot season.

However, throughout her successful career she has also collaborated with brands such as Crocs and Adidas, but has also been a model for Prada, Balenciaga, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

WWE star wrestler

bad bunny He has declared himself a wrestling fanatic who fulfilled his dream by becoming a wrestling superstar. WWE after reaching an agreement and signing a part-time contract, this was announced by Sthepanie McMahon, director of the WWElast month.

It was in 2021 when the “Bad bunny” debuted in professional wrestling in the wrestlemania 37after removing the song “Booker T”, theme that was official for the Royal Rumble of that same year.

His second appearance in the company North American arrived last January when it was presented with number 27 in the Royal Rumble causing excitement among attendees and viewers.