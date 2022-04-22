Bad Bunny and Karol G sweep the Latin AMAs: list of winners and performances
Carol G Y bad bunny confirmed their reign in Latin music by becoming the big winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2022, which was held this Thursday night in an exceptional way at the Michelob Ultra Arena sports venue in Las Vegas (USA).
Despite being the protagonists of the night, neither the Colombian, who was crowned with the title of artist of the year, nor the Puerto Rican were seen at the ceremony.
In the distribution of these prizes that are submitted to a popular vote, Karol G left no room for the rest of the candidates. And it is that she also took the title of best female artist, best urban genre singer, album of the year and best urban album for KG0516in addition to collaboration of the year for the makinon, beside Mariah Angelique.
“I really didn’t expect to win, so I’m a little bit surprised,” she said. Mariah Angelique when picking up the trophy and greeting his companion in the distance.
For its part, bad bunny won the award for best urban singerto the best viral theme for A.Mto the favorite song of the tropical genre for I returned, to best urban song and to single of the year for dakitian award he collected Jay Cortez and that he dedicated to the rest of the artists of Puerto Rico.
Among the rest of the winners, he highlighted Christian Nodal with four trophies, among them his fourth consecutive triumph as favorite artist of the Mexican regional genre and a tribute for his “extraordinary evolution”.
“Arriba México!”, he said excitedly, dedicating the honorary title to all the people who have supported him during his “five years of professional career”.
The gala, which lasted more than three hours, started with a message of solidarity to Ukraine by Black Eyed Peas, with a bilingual review of your topic Where is the Lovein which the Ukrainian singer NK participated and the rest of the guests joined the ceremony.
Among the rest of the performances also stood out Jesse & Joywith your theme Breathe, Luis Fonsiwhich got the audience dancing with the premiere of SweetY Gloria Treviwho performed for the first time his aflamencada The Relapse.
Urban music was present thanks to Ozuna Y Jay Cortez, while the exponents of the new Argentine sound were led by Mary Becerra, awarded as best new artist of the year.
Also, the ‘remix’ version of the song between us, from Tiago PZK, B’s ownCerra, Lit Killah Y Nicky Nicole -who could not attend the event- raised the public from their seats in a sign that the Argentine urban scene has gained ground by leaps and bounds in Latin America.
LATIN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Artist of the Year
bad bunny
Camilo
Armed Link
Farruko
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Carol G [GANADORA]
Mike Towers
Ozuna
Raww Alexander
New Artist of the Year
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Jay Wheeler
kali uchis
The legendaries
Mary Becerra [GANADORA]
Mariah Angelique
Single of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — ‘Dákiti’ [GANADOR]
Farruko — ‘Pepas’
J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’
Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’
Album of the year
Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’
Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’
Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]
Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’
Favorite Artist — Female
kali uchis
Carol G [GANADORA]
Natti Natasha
Rosalia
Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist — Male
bad bunny [GANADOR]
Farruko
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Mike Towers
Raww Alexander
Favorite Duo or Group
Adventure [GANADOR]
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
Armed Link
Firm Group
The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho
The Two Carnal
Favorite Artist — Pop
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
kali uchis
Luis Fonsi
Sebastian Yatra
Selena Gomez [GANADORA]
Favorite Album — Pop
Camilo — ‘My Hands’
CNCO — ‘Deja Vu’ [GANADOR]
Enrique Iglesias — ‘Final (Vol. 1)’
Floor 21 — ‘Love In The Times of Perreo’
Selena Gomez — ‘Revelation EP’
Tommy Torres — ‘Last Night’s Playlist’
Favorite Song — Pop
Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
Maluma — ‘Sober’
Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’
Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers — ‘Couple Of The Year’ [GANADORA]
Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal [GANADOR]
Ghost
Junior H.
Lenin Ramirez
Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
50 caliber
Armed Link
Firm Group [GANADORES]
The blue Angels
The Two Carnal
Favorite Album — Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — ‘Work Is Luck’
Christian Nodal — ‘Now’ [GANADOR]
Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’
Ivan Cornejo — ‘Empty Soul’
Los Dos Carnales — ‘Rancheron Style’
Favorite Song — Regional Mexican
Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band — ‘La Casita’
Caliber 50 — ‘A La Antigua’
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’ [GANADOR]
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’
The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho — ‘My First Defeat’
Favorite Artist — Urbano
Anuel AA
bad bunny
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Carol G [GANADORA]
Maluma
Raww Alexander
Favorite Album — Urban
Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’
Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]
Maluma — ‘Papi Juancho’
Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’
Favorite Song — Urbano
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– ‘Dákiti’ [GANADORA]
Farruko — ‘Pepas’
J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
Favorite Artist — Tropical
Adventure
Carlos Vives
Mark Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos [GANADOR]
Favorite Album — Tropical
The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — ‘In Quarantine’ [GANADOR]
Luis Vazquez — ‘Beginnings’
Sonora Ponceña — ‘Musical Hegemony’
Favorite Song — Tropical
Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’ [GANADORA]
Camilo — ‘Kesi’
Carlos Vives — ‘Colombia, My Charm’
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’
Marc Anthony — ‘Pa’lla Voy’
Prince Royce — ‘Lao’ to Lao”
Favorite Artist — Crossover
khalid
Shawn Mendez
Skrillex
The Weeknd [GANADOR]
Collaboration of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’
Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — ‘El Makinon’ [GANADORA]
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
Viral Song of the Year
Caliber 50 — ‘If I Could Lie to You’
Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’
Grupo Firme — ‘Ya Superame (Live From Culiacán, Sinaloa)’
Ivan Cornejo — ‘It’s Damaged’
Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — ‘AM’ [GANADORA]
Sebastian Yatra — ‘Red Heels’
tour of the year
Adventure
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin [GANADORA]
Firm Group
the bukis
Maluma
Mark Anthony
favorite video
Anitta — ‘Girl From Rio’ [GANADOR]
Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — ‘Indigo’
Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — ‘Santo’
Daddy Yankee — ‘Problem’
Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 — ‘Fine Liquor’
J Balvin — ‘What God Wants’
Ozuna — ‘La Funka’
Pablo Alborán — ‘Sand Castles’
Reik, María Becerra — ‘The Drinks’
Sebastián Yatra — ‘Melancholics Anonymous’
Favorite Social Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Camila Hair
Camilo
Chiquis
Carol G
Paul Vittar [GANADOR]
Ricky Martin
Sebastian Yatra
Tiny