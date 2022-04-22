Bad Bunny and Karol G sweep the Latin AMAs: list of winners and performances

Carol G Y bad bunny confirmed their reign in Latin music by becoming the big winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2022, which was held this Thursday night in an exceptional way at the Michelob Ultra Arena sports venue in Las Vegas (USA).

Despite being the protagonists of the night, neither the Colombian, who was crowned with the title of artist of the year, nor the Puerto Rican were seen at the ceremony.

In the distribution of these prizes that are submitted to a popular vote, Karol G left no room for the rest of the candidates. And it is that she also took the title of best female artist, best urban genre singer, album of the year and best urban album for KG0516in addition to collaboration of the year for the makinon, beside Mariah Angelique.

“I really didn’t expect to win, so I’m a little bit surprised,” she said. Mariah Angelique when picking up the trophy and greeting his companion in the distance.

For its part, bad bunny won the award for best urban singerto the best viral theme for A.Mto the favorite song of the tropical genre for I returned, to best urban song and to single of the year for dakitian award he collected Jay Cortez and that he dedicated to the rest of the artists of Puerto Rico.

Among the rest of the winners, he highlighted Christian Nodal with four trophies, among them his fourth consecutive triumph as favorite artist of the Mexican regional genre and a tribute for his “extraordinary evolution”.

“Arriba México!”, he said excitedly, dedicating the honorary title to all the people who have supported him during his “five years of professional career”.

The gala, which lasted more than three hours, started with a message of solidarity to Ukraine by Black Eyed Peas, with a bilingual review of your topic Where is the Lovein which the Ukrainian singer NK participated and the rest of the guests joined the ceremony.

Among the rest of the performances also stood out Jesse & Joywith your theme Breathe, Luis Fonsiwhich got the audience dancing with the premiere of SweetY Gloria Treviwho performed for the first time his aflamencada The Relapse.

Urban music was present thanks to Ozuna Y Jay Cortez, while the exponents of the new Argentine sound were led by Mary Becerra, awarded as best new artist of the year.

Also, the ‘remix’ version of the song between us, from Tiago PZK, B’s ownCerra, Lit Killah Y Nicky Nicole -who could not attend the event- raised the public from their seats in a sign that the Argentine urban scene has gained ground by leaps and bounds in Latin America.

