Bad Bunny buys his sneakers at the Vega Alta shopping center

Although many may think that bad bunnybeing the international artist that he is, delegates everything to his work team, the truth is that When it comes to shopping, the urban exponent prefers to do it on his own.

The “bad rabbit” recently went to the Vega Alta shopping center to buy one of the tennis shoes he used when he worked as a supermarket bagger. The story was made by the artist -a native of Vega Baja- through the social network TikTok as part of a series of short videos tagged under #storytime.

“I went to the Vega Alta mall to buy some sneakers for work. I used specific tennis shoes that had a special sole so that my shoes (feet) would not hurt too much for when I was in the ‘parking lot’ going through carts until late at night. I went to the ‘mall’, I went into the store to buy the tennis shoes, I measured them, they knew my ‘size’. I went to the ‘counter’ and paid”, narrated the interpreter who won two awards last Sunday Billboard in the categories of Best Latin Artist and Best Male Latin Artist.

For a few years Bad Bunny has had an alliance with the brand Adidas and has its own footwear collection.

The daily nature of the event is added to others that the urban exponent usually carries out without prior notice. Last weekend he was hanging out at the establishment The Nie Bar, in Trastalleres in Santurce. Bad Bunny was accompanied by the urban artist Blackberrywith whom he has collaborated.

Both Puerto Ricans, who worked on the production of the song “A summer without you” and which appears on the album of the same name, They were seen interacting with the public in various videos posted on social media. In others, Bad Bunny is seen, along with his sentimental partner Gabriela Berlingeri.

The urban performer acknowledges that fame has changed his lifestyle, but still tries to do things he did before he was an international star. In an interview that he gave to the influencer Chente Ydrach, the voice of “After the beach” clarified that he attended that meeting with the comedian alone. According to what she said, she arrived guiding alone and without bodyguards or his work team. In that conversation she further revealed that one of the prices of fame is that he limits many everyday freedoms that he often misses.