Bad Bunny clarifies what kind of relationship he has with Gabriela Berlingeri

As if it were a nod to the lyrics of his famous song at your mercywhich many of his fans have taken as an invitation to show or find the love of his life, Bad Bunny wanted to talk about the relationship that unites him with Gabriela Berlingeri. The young woman has been his companion at various awards galas, an actress in video clips and, of course, his muse.

«Gabriela Berlingeri and I are close friends, best friends, besties… nobody knows that we are best friends. If tomorrow she wants to have a boyfriend she can have one because we are friends, just like me, if I want to have a girlfriend I can have one because we are best friends», assured Benito Martinez, better known as Bad Bunny, in a direct on Instagram.

In this way, the type of relationship they both have has been left quite up in the air. It is true that open relationships are something that is becoming more visible every day in our society, and the world of celebrities always leads when it comes to sexual liberation.

Couples like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost or Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have recognized who maintain non-exclusive relationships with their partnerswhich on many occasions are also the fathers or mothers of their children.

Little by little the mystery of what Gabriela Berllingeri and the bad rabbit represents is closing. And it is that, since Gabriela was seen for the first time with Bad Bunny at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, journalists from the heart of the world have longed to give the exclusive of what union these two people have.

It may be that Gabriela and Bad Bunny are romantic partners, and this is simply a way to protect their private life; or, on the contrary, that the Puerto Rican is explicitly telling the truth and they are simply that, best friends who share a large part of their lives together. One day they will solve the doubt!