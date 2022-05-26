Bad Bunny confesses what he felt when working with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train – eju.tv

Bad Bunny discusses Brad Pitt’s “super fire” action hero character in David Leitch’s Bullet Train and shares his hilarious reaction to sharing scenes with him.

bad bunny promotes the new role of action hero of Brad Pitt in the next movie Bullet Train. Directed by David Leitchknown for Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 Y Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Bullet Train Follow 5 assassins who are on the same bullet train with similar missions. The film is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Mary Beetle from Kotaro Isaka with a script of Fear Street: Part 2 – 1978 From the writer Zak Olkewicz.

The first trailer for “Bullet Train” It features plenty of melee action and colorful characters, with Pitt’s character Ladybug taking center stage. The film reunites Pitt and his co-star, Sandra Bullockafter both starred together The lost City. In addition to Pitt, Bullock and Bad Bunny, Bullet Train features an outstanding cast, including Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada Y Brian Tyree Henry.

In a new interview with GQBad Bunny refers to what is to come from Pitt in his role as Ladybug, calling the actor “super fire” The rapper-turned-actor reveals there were even moments on set after Leitch called “Cut!” in which he realized that he was acting alongside Pitt. Check out Bad Bunny’s full comment below.

“Brad Pitt was super fiery. Sometimes during filming they would yell ‘Cut!’ and I was like, ‘What the fuck. I’m here with Brad Pitt’»

Pitt, of course, is no stranger to being an action star, having previously appeared in movies like Mr & Mrs Smith, Fury, Spy Game, Y world war z. Though not known for action movies himself, Bad Bunny seems to be embracing his inner action star for Bullet Train, with the film’s trailer teasing at least one fight scene between him and Pitt. It’s not yet clear what Bad Bunny’s role will be in the upcoming film, but at least he’ll be able to engage in intricate fight choreography with one of the most well-known movie stars on the planet.

As Leitch has also been an uncredited co-director of John Wick, a film that has revolutionized action cinema in many ways, Bullet Train has the potential to see Pitt become an action star unlike any of his previous roles. Although Bullet Train seems to be more light-hearted and fun than John Wick, Pitt, like Keanu Reeves before him, seems to embrace the intricate fight choreography that Leitch has become known for. What the outcome of the fight between his two characters remains to be seen, but Bad Bunny seems to have certainly enjoyed co-starring with Pitt in Bullet Train.