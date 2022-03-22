Bad Bunny confirms that he will release new music while his girlfriend is still in the company of Mario Casas

The Puerto Rican urban exponent bad bunny continues to demonstrate his original way of promoting everything he has planned in his career. This time, through his Instagram account, he confirmed that he is working on new music.

As in the past month of January, when he announced that he would work on a new album and the dates for his new tour “World’s Hottest Tour”, he resorted to giving continuity to the episode in which his girlfriend, the model and jewelry designer gabriela berlingeri and the Spanish actor mario houses they stayed together while the interpreter of “Yonaguni” and “Callaíta” dedicates himself to creating new music.

The video presents two scenes, one of Gabriela playing “frisbee” with Mario on the shore of the beach, and the other of the well-known “Bad Rabbit” with the beach in the background, sitting in a hammock. Then her girlfriend makes a video call to tell him that she misses him and to know when they see each other again. Likewise, the 35-year-old actor is seen when he also greets the singer and gives Gabriela a kiss on the cheek, while she highlights how “nice” Casas is. “I imagine, I imagine,” Bad Bunny replies.

The previous time, the artist appeared sitting by the sea, while he had dinner with his partner and talked about his plans. Gabriel insists that he not leave her alone and the artist replies: “I have to work, but she would never leave you alone”. Immediately afterwards, Bad Bunny got up and his place was taken by Casas.

Subsequently, the dates and places where he will perform from August appeared, under the name of “World’s Hottest Tour”, with which Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -the singer’s first name- will perform on big stages such as Yankee Stadium in New York, Fenway Park in Boston and Soldiers Field in Chicago.

On the other hand, far from fiction, the young couple was present last night at the Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball game, where they were caught in the front row.