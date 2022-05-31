Bad Bunny debuts as a commentator in the victory of his Cangrejeros over the Giants

The urban exponent bad bunny fulfilled another dream when this Monday night became one of the commentators of the official narration of the team the Santurce Crabbers during the match that was held at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, in San Juan, against the Carolina Giants.

To the singer’s delight, Santurce came out with a 110-104 victory.

The award-winning interpreter was accompanied by the sports journalist Kefren Velazquez and the cheerleader of the Cangrejeros, Xiomara Rios. The trio was located on the second floor between the North and West sections. The people who were sitting near that area kept an eye on what was happening at the narration table, which they could not approach. Others stood guard at the two entrances from which the artist could be seen.

Upon his departure, at the end of the game, Bad Bunny approached the people who were waiting for him and greeted them from afar, while being escorted out of the sports venue by a contingent of ushers. The screams of the fans did not wait.

In fact, the presence of the composer attracted followers from other teams, such as the pirate Alexis Alejandro Pagan Martinez.

“I am a Pirate. A quebradillano at heart, but I told myself that I could see Benito. Second, all my panas came. I said to myself: ‘This is to have a good time’, and since all my friends like this shit, well here we are. Let’s see if I can get a picture of myself”said the young man who was one of those waiting to get closer to his favorite singer.

In the same way, Kevin O’Neill -who identified himself as a Crabboy at heart- approached to see if he could see his idol up close.

“We all came to celebrate with Bad Bunny. Here we have the clothes”he said, as he posed in a T-shirt with the singer’s name on it.

The match was held at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

The narration could be heard through the Santurce YouTube portal.

During his speeches, the voice of hits like “We are fine” and “A summer without you” pointed out that He hoped his nerves wouldn’t betray him and joked that from where he was he couldn’t see the numbers on the Carolina players’ jerseys.

To questions from Velázquez, the co-owner of the Cangrejeros highlighted the understanding that the quintet has achieved. Likewise, he highlighted the respect he feels for the leaders and technicians of Santurce. The narration could be heard through the team’s YouTube portal.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of the interpreter, has had the opportunity to participate in the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Party and in a Wrestlemania match.

Before the game, the quintet from Santurce shared briefly with the Bucaplaa U9 basketball team, which is currently playing in the postseason of the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation (Fbpur) tournament.

The evening attracted singers such as Eladio Carrion, Blackberry Y Archangel. Also, there was the president of Bad Bunny’s label, Rimas Music Entertainment, Noah Assad.