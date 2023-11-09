Bad Bunny deleted all his TikTok videos: Know the reason

Bad Bunny deleted all his TikTok videos. (Photo: Social Network)

Bad Bunny didn’t like the fact that Artificial Intelligence made a song with his voice and decided to act.

bad bunny Still worried about a song that went viral TIC Toc And it uses your voice, created with artificial intelligence technology. Whether it’s just anger or not, the famous reggaeton player has taken action on the matter after the song went viral.

In a direct and forceful message through his WhatsApp channel, the Puerto Rican expressed his dissatisfaction with the song and those who like it. “If you like that bullshit song that goes viral TIC TocGet out of this group right now,” he said.

Then, he said the following: “You don’t deserve to be my friend and that’s why I made the new album to get rid of such people. So chu chu chu out,” the artist wrote, showing his distance from those who supported the song.

Bad Bunny expresses his anger against the song created with the help of artificial intelligence

There was controversy regarding this viral song bad bunny To take drastic action: He removed all the videos from his profile TIC Toc, The artist’s more than 32.1 million followers now find themselves with an empty channel where there was previously content, with only a message stating: “No content. This user has not published any videos.”

recently, bad bunnyBenito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, released his fifth album ‘Nobody Knows What’s Going on Tomorrow’, a compilation of 22 music songs in the trap genre.

It is noteworthy that this latest work reached the public just a month after the launch of ‘A Preview’, which according to rumors contained indirect messages towards his partner Kendall Jenner.

