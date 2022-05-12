Bad Bunny denies that his song “Andrea” is inspired by the tragic story of Andrea Ruiz Costa

The urban exponent bad bunny denied this afternoon, Wednesday, that her song “Andrea”, from her new album, “A summer without you”, is inspired by the tragic story of Andrea Ruíz Costa.

The young woman was murdered and burned by her ex-partner Miguel Ocasio Santiago a year ago, in an incident of sexist violenceand to whom he had previously denounced, but who had not been able to progress judicially.

“I like the idea of ​​people taking the songs and making sense of it, but sometimes it’s a little dangerous in the way they do it so confidently. If you listen to the song, it’s about a person who is fortunately still alive.”said the artist in a conversation with the comedian Chente Ydrach.

“Easily, the person I am talking about in the song could be Andrea, the girl who was murdered, as could be millions of other women who have been victims of gender-based violence… The Andrea of ​​the song, fortunately, continues alive and wanting to stay alive”he added.

Internet users have linked this topic with the femicide in Puerto Rico. And, although he has a catchy rhythm and sends a message against machismo, many came to assure that it was the specific case of Ruiz Costa.

“It shocked me that people said it, that’s delicate, it respects a little, playing like this with the sensitivity of family members”said.

However, the Bad Rabbit stated that it is one of his favorite songs on the album, which has 23 songs and has broken records on some digital platforms and social networks.

In fact, among the topics of the conversation, which lasted more than two hours and thirty minutes, were the ideas, sometimes without foundation, that people and fans create and publish.

“In social networks they dedicate themselves to making theories and they don’t hit a single one. Some went viral track list (list of songs). I am surprised by the people who believe them. How does anyone post something and people believe it? How is it possible?”questioned Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasioreal name of the singer.

Surrounded by an artificial beach environment, with sand, palms, beach chairs and a sign that read “A summer without you”, the interview flowed between how some songs on the album came about, what it was like to work with the album’s collaborators and their constant creativity.

“I like to keep that expectation, that tension of surprising people. I think it’s the funniest thing you do: surprise, cause euphoria, feelings”I agree.

Bad Bunny – who described himself as a “normal” person and said that he arrived at the recording site driving his bus without passengers or escorts – stressed that he does not pay attention if some people do not like his music.

On the other hand, he talked about his fashion style. She revealed that for the Met Gala she was offered to wear a suit of George Washington and reported that he does not usually distinguish between the gender binary in his outfits.

“I went to hang out in Miami dressed in a suit that people can say: ‘He’s dressed as a woman’. No daddy. I like that suit with coj#$%, I don’t know if it’s a woman’s, a man’s, a horse’s, I’m going to wear it… The purpose is to wear an outfit that I like, that I want to wear”counted.

He also talked about his experience in Hollywood studios and what it was like to record Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, whom, at 58, he said he physically admired: “I want to be like that.” He mentioned that, once filming started, he had to put aside his insecurities about himself as an actor.

“(He told himself) You earned it, you’re here for a reason. You’re not here just because. You have worked for this. The director is not seeing Benito who worked in a supermarket, he is seeing Bad Bunny, the world superstar and is waiting for the job at the level ”he stated.

Although he assured that he did not share much with Pitt, he stressed that the actor made him “feel good” during the filming of the film that will premiere on July 29 and that at no time did he make him feel “like a rookie” or like a person. who is trying to “invade their ground”.

Regarding this, he compared that environment with the musical one, where, he pointed out, “there are people who are waiting for you to fail”. In the movies, “maybe it’s the same,” but he noted that the actors “help each other” with acting advice and lines from the script.

The Puerto Rican will star in a new movie from the Marvel universe about “El Muerto”, a character from Spider-Man, announced on April 26 the president of Sony Motion Picture Group, Sanford Panitch at Cinemacon in Las Vegas. The Dead will be released on January 12, 2024.

Regarding his participation in wrestling, he told of the adrenaline and the euphoria he felt when he participated in the WWE magician event.

“One of my favorite days of my life was WrestleMania… I could die in the ring and without co%$# he had me, real”he acknowledged.

He recalled that in his childhood he practiced wrestling in the shower, since he has been a fan since he was a child, and that he learned the oral reports in English as if they were promotions of this sport.

In addition, he highlighted the pride he felt in representing the archipelago on top of the international ring.

“The cultural history of wrestling in Puerto Rico is great”he reiterated.