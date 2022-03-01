Bad Bunny fans end this Monday with their hands on their heads

Bad Bunny’s ears must be “buzzing” for being so mentioned this Monday in the country. Her Dominican fans are in an uproar and she ended the day with her hands on her head. The collapse of the ticketing system and ticket prices led more than one to shout to the sky, while the most adept “jumped with happiness.”

Hundreds of Bad Bunny followers in the Dominican Republic were unable to purchase their tickets on Monday when the ticketing platform collapsed and their executives had to post a message explaining the situation.

“We have to talk. Due to high demand our site is having problems. Very soon we will be up,” Uepa Tickets posted on his Instagram account.

It is presumed that the account would have collapsed due to the high flow of clients entering to buy tickets corresponding to the Bad Bunny show, sales that would begin this Monday.

Last Friday the 25th, the end of the wait for the purchase of tickets for the show scheduled for October 21 at the Santo Domingo Olympic Stadium, under the local production of Gamal Haché, had been announced.

The “Bad Rabbit” will present his “World’s Hottest Tour” in several cities in the United States and Latin America.

The reaction to ticket prices has not been long in coming, being a source of joy and sadness, depending on the economic level of the fans.

The prices, in pesos, are: “front stage” at 29,900; 26,900 and 23,900; 15,900; 13,900 and 11,900.

VIP at 8,900; 6,900; land at 3,600 and stands 2,400.