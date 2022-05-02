Bad Bunny first Latino to embody superhero in ‘Spider-Man’

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will be the protagonist in the next Marvel movie playing “El Muerto”, a character that appears in the Spiderman comics, a fighter who receives powers through his mystical mask. Bad Bunny makes history, since he will be the first Latino protagonist to appear in the Marvel universe.

Sony Pictures announces that the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny will star in the new Spider-Man spin-offthe live-action Marvel movie in which the singer will join the universe of villains with his character “The dead”. EFE reports that Bad Bunny will be the first Latino actor to star in a Marvel action movie.

Sony Pictures, during the CinemaCon which was held last Sunday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, announced the news confirming that the Puerto Rican singer will embody this character. The film will hit theaters on January 24, 2024.

The character he plays only appears in two of the comics in the Marvel universe and is a Mexican wrestler who has superpowers thanks to the mystical mask on his outfit, a gift he receives from his father.

On the other hand, the artist is a great fan of wrestling and has participated in several matches, being a great admirer of WWE. He even went on to win a tag team match at the professional wrestling event Wrestlemania.

“Sometimes we are lucky with a perfect casting”explained the president of Sony Motion Picture Group, Sanford Panitch, at the film’s presentation at CinemaCon. “We think audiences will be excited to learn where these wonderful characters are headed.”

Who is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is one of the most important Latin American artists on the music scene and one of the most international media. CKnown for his versatility, he is able to fuse reggaeton, Latin rhythms and trap. He has been crowned “king of urban music” by achieving in 2021 more than 9.1 million musical reproductions on Spotify.

His musical career has seven successful albums, highlighting “At your mercy”, “How do you feel” “DÁKITI”, “You don’t know me” or “Yonagumi”.

Bad Bunny studied Audiovisual Communication at the University of Puerto Rico, a career he abandoned to start in the world of music as an independent artist. In his career stand out the successful collaborations with other artists, like J. Balvin, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna or Cardi B. Magazine Times crowns him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in 2021 he won a total of ten Billboard Latin Music Awards, including the Artist of the Year category.

The singer expands his talent to other disciplines since he has decided to start his career in the cinematographic world. Previously he had already appeared in the cinema, where he debuted with the films ‘F9’ and will soon appear on ‘Bullet Train’, along with great actors like Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

While working on the next album to be released this summer, “A summer without you”, and offers impressive concert tours, there are many who point to the artist being one of the future stars of Hollywood. The Puerto Rican has had a relationship for years with the influencer gabriela berlingeriof which he does not stop showing off in networks.