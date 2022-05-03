Bad Bunny imposes his fashion at the MET Gala: long hair tied back, shoulder pads and a wool skirt

The Puerto Rican urban exponent Bad Bunny turned heads when he paraded for the first time at the MET Gala 2022, in New York, with his unique style in fashion.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, birth name, wore a cream suit designed by the Burberry brand. Meanwhile, he wore his long straight hair, gathered with golden flowers and pearls in the center.

Burberry highlighted on its social networks that the Bad Rabbit wore “a tailored wool and linen jumpsuit with puff sleeves and a detachable reconstructed skirt along with derby shoes with brogue details”.

With the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, this year the concept of the red carpet is “Gilded Glamour”, which refers to a time in the history of the United States where the fashion of the upper echelons of American society it was quite opulent.

Another Puerto Rican on the famous red carpet was Lin-Manuel Mirandawho also made his debut at this event and paraded along with his wife Vanessa Nadal who wore an Oscar de la Renta suit.