Bad Bunny in legal trouble for infringing copyright

Despite being one of the most influential artists of all time, leading the playlists of digital platforms and filling the stages around the world, now bad bunny You will be sued for copyright infringement.

The 28-year-old reggaeton will have to face the Federal Court of Puerto Ricoafter several artists accused him of use without consent a mural called “Good morning canals”in the video for the song ‘Ser bichote’.

In 2014, artists Pedro Torres Román, Mario Resende, and Antonio Moll created the painting as part of a project to revitalize buildings in their then-neighbourhood, taking just over five weeks to complete.

The plaintiffs claim that after the release of the video, the Puerto Rican artist has not acknowledged wrongdoing or rewarded the creators of the paintingfor which they ask to compensate the damages, as well as a part of the profits obtained through the clip.

Rimas Entertainment and Carros LLC are also implicated in the case as producers of the video and have sought to dismiss the charges through the Law for the Protection of Architectural Workswhich provides protection to photographs or videos of publicly visible buildings, regardless of whether they include any pictorial works.

This is not the first time that the singer gets involved in legal problems due to accusations of copyright infringement.

Recently, he lost a lawsuit against American rapper Missy Elliot, after she accused him of of plagiarism of one of the riffs of his song ‘Get Ur Freak On’ for the single ‘Safaera’. Bad Bunny had to pay 25% of the profits from the song to the singer.

