Bad Bunny is a Funko, the best gift for reggaeton fans

Bad Bunny transformed into a Funko doll inspired by the character he plays in the movie Bullet Train.

Bad Bunny in his Funko Pop version costs less than a ticket to one of his concerts. And that makes this doll the best gift for fans of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player. Although both possibilities can hang the sold out sign in a matter of seconds.

Up Bad Bunny in his Funko version



Packaging of the Funko Pop version of the character The Wolf played by Bad Bunny in the movie El Tren Bala

All the characters from the movie Bullet Train, the bullet train in Spanish, turned into Funko dolls: Wolf (Lobo), Momomon and Ladybug (ladybug)

The most iconic characters of the last great cinematographic premiere of sony picturesthe movie of David Leithhave been converted by the work and grace of the franchises, now called collaborations, into funko dolls within your collection Pop! movies. And these are: the reggaeton musician bad bunny in his role as Wolf (Wolf in Spanish); the anime character Momomon to whom they dedicate a car on the train and works as a mascot in the promotion of the film; and the legendary actor Brad Pitt as the great protagonist of the story under the name of Ladybug, Mariquita in the Spanish version.



Brad Pitt’s character in the movie Bullet Train turned into a Funko Pop doll

Although not all of them have been turned into Funko dolls, the cast of this thriller is much broader. Apart we have Joey King, Aaron TAylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Famke Jansen, Masi Oka, Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji, and Andrea Muñoz. Practically all of them play professional assassins. A wacky story set on a Japanese bullet train and inspired by the Maria Beetle novel From the writer Kotaro Isaka.



Ladybug, Brad Pitt’s character in the film The Bullet Train, in the toy version from Funko

The mainstream cult phenomenon of Funko Pop dolls

It all started in the US state of Washington at the end of the 20th century, in 1998. Funko was born there, a toy company that made small-bodied, big-headed, corporeal vinyl dolls inspired by the vintage Big Boy restaurant mascot, and the chibi cartoons that in turn inspire the new creatures of the metaverse. His concept is very clear and commercial. under the motto “everyone is a fan of something”, create collectible dolls associated with pop culture characters. With this business philosophy, they have signed license contracts with practically the entire entertainment industry, especially film. But it didn’t start off big. The whole story is told in a Netflix documentary, Fun Factory: The Funko Story. A project that started as a small business initiative of a t-shirt designer, Mike Becker. Later he sold the project to Brian Mariotti, who in turn sold it to the investment group Acon and they are now publicly traded. billing more than half a million dollars.



Momomon, the mascot of the movie The Bullet Train, turned into a Funko doll

Other Funko Pop characters that you can find in its brand catalog

In the Funko empire not only dolls are sold, but also all kinds of merchandising, such as t-shirts. Always linked to their collections. Some film licenses The most outstanding are Harry Potter, House of The Dragon, Stranger Things, ET, Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, Hello Kitty… And also sports with NBA basketball stars. And the latest are the dolls from the movie Bullet Train with Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt and Momomon. You can buy them here.

No Bad Bunny song forms part of the Bullet Train soundtrack, but there is a song by Alejandro Sanz (La Despedida). A selection curated by the musician Dominic Lewis who also signs the theme Momomon

The list of musicians turned into Funko dolls

The list is long and covers practically all the genres associated with pop music. You have Alice in Chains, Blink-182, BTS, Ozuna, Cindy Lauper, Her, J Balvin, Queen, Tupac, U2, Elton John, Yungblub, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Prince, Aaliyah, Freedy Mercury, Steve Aoki, Pet Shop Boys, Elvis Presley, Eminem, Notorious Big, Metallica, The Struts… And now Bad Bunny. The list is endless.