Bad Bunny is angry about an AI using his voice to track

The Puerto Rican star shared his thoughts on the track titled “Demo #5: Nostalgia” on his WhatsApp channel, which fans shared. X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.





“There are people I understand, and there are people I don’t understand… There are people I connect with, and there are people I don’t connect with,” he began.





“If you guys like that song that’s going viral on TikTok, leave this group right now. You guys don’t deserve to be my friends,” the 29-year-old “Monaco” singer said.





The singer and rapper then explained that he made his most recent album, Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrowIn an effort to weed out his fake fans.









“That’s why I made the new album, to get rid of people like this.”





He concluded, “So, Choo Choo’s out. Oh my god… I don’t even want you on tour.”





Track, which was created using FlowGPT copy NMEIt has over 700,000 streams on Spotify and features the replicated voices of Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.





Earlier this year, an AI-generated song featuring repeated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd titled “Heart on My Sleeve” became popular within hours and reached 13 million views on TikTok.





The track was also submitted for Grammy consideration, Diversity Report.





The use of AI in music has been a hot topic among musicians. Some, like Public Image Ltd frontman John Lydon, believe it will “ultimately make the decision for you, and that’s very dangerous.”









I said Guardian, “Who is in charge and who is informing and giving guidelines to these artifacts? What or where is the moral code? It has now infiltrated the minds of the youth to the extent of complete dominance. What will become of this?”





Meanwhile, artists like the Beatles have adopted it. In June, Paul McCartney revealed that he used the technique to create “the last Beatles record”.





The song, titled “Now and Then”, features vocals from the late John Lennon, who was shot dead in December 1980 at the age of 40. The AI ​​was able to “pull out” Lennon’s voice from an old demo.





McCartney said, “John had this demo that we worked on.” “We were able to take John’s voice and purify it through this AI. Then we could mix the record as you normally would. So it gives you some kind of leeway.”