Bad Bunny is inspired by his most memorable summers for his new album | shows

Inspired by the sounds of his native Caribbean and the most memorable experiences of his summers, bad bunny puts his fourth studio album up for public consideration A summer without you which includes 23 unreleased songs and multiple collaborations.

The proposal produced together with Mag and Tainy navigates between reggaeton, dembow, mambo and merengue, while influences from reggae, pop, indie, rock and afrobeats appear.

Among the songs stand out Me Porto Bonito with Chencho Corleone, Tarot with Jhayco, Andrea with Buscabulla and La Corriente with Tony Dize. It also contains collaborations such as Party with Rauw Alejandro, Ojitos Lindos with Bomba Estéreo and Otro Atardecer with The Marias.

Moscow Mule, After the beach, Tití asked me, A little while, Neverita, Effect, Downpour, Teach me to dance, Two thousand 16, The blackout, A coconut, I went on vacation, August, Callaíta and A summer without you, which name the album, complete the offer.

The art of the record production has a design by Ugly Primo, and seeks to represent the general feeling of the album, which invites you to put aside sadness and live the best of summer to the fullest.

X100pre, YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour del Mundo are the three previous studio albums of the so-called Bad Rabbit.





On the other hand, the Puerto Rican is preparing to star The deadA production of Marvel derived from the Spider-Man saga and that will make him the first Latino to star in a real-action superhero movie.

In July, his followers will be able to see him on Bullet Train, a film starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock with a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King. The action-comedy, directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, follows five assassins aboard a fast train who discover that their missions have something in common.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of the interpreter, is also preparing for the World Hottest Tour 2022 tour, which will start on August 5 in Orlando.

A Summer Without You is now available on all digital platforms.