Bad Bunny joins Marvel: who is El Muerto and what role does he have in the Spider-Verse? | wonder | Sony | spiderman | Cinema and series

On April 25 during CinemaCon, sony pictures revealed that he was planning to make a spin-off of one of the characters from the Spider-Man Cinematic Universe, The deadand this would fall under the interpretation of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as bad bunny.

bad bunny He is one of the most important and most popular reggaeton artists today. He always shows his passion for comics and wrestling, and now he has been presented with the opportunity to play the mysterious masked villain of the Spider-Verse.

YOU CAN SEE: “Avatar 2”: know the title and date of the trailer for the new film by James Cameron

Bad Bunny will now be a Marvel hero. Photo: Sony Pictures Latin America

Is Dead Man a hero or villain?

Although the most viral image of The dead is when he is making a key to spider-man, it should be noted that this fight was legal and organized by J. Jonah Jameson. This is why the character is initially seen as an enemy of the arachnid hero, but later ends up teaming up with him.

The Dead is the new Marvel hero that Sony will bring to the big screen. Photo: Marvel Comics

How was El Muerto born?

His real name, according to the comics, is Juan Carlos Sánchez.son of wrestler Marcus Estrada (the original El Muerto).

Initially, Juan Carlos refuses to wear the mask of El Muerto, which leads to a confrontation in which his father is killed.

This sacrifice gives Juan Carlos a period of 10 years to prepare and become a professional fighter. Thus, he will be able to unmask another fighter and will have the opportunity to fight El Dorado and get the mask of his father.

It is there that he agrees to a confrontation against spider-manwhich he embarrassingly loses and ends up in the hospital.

The Dead in the Spider-Man universe. Photo: Marvel Comics

Who would be the villain in the El Muerto spin-off?

The character only appears in two volumes of the Marvel comics, so based on that history it could be concluded that the villain will be The Goldenwho will appear to kill The dead after learning that he failed to beat spider-man.

Although it seems that Sony’s decision to give the leading role to bad bunny It was almost blind, it must be recognized that Benito has been building an acting career in parallel with his musical career.

We have already seen him in the third season of the Netflix series “Narcos” and he will soon debut on the big screen alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock for David Lietch’s action movie “Bullet train”.

Bad Bunny is Arturo ‘Kitty’ Páez in Narcos: Mexico 3. Photo: composition La República/Netflix

We have already seen him in the third season of the Netflix series “Narcos” and he will soon debut on the big screen alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock for David Lietch’s action movie “Bullet train”.