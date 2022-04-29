Entertainment

Bad Bunny joins Marvel: who is El Muerto and what role does he have in the Spider-Verse? | wonder | Sony | spiderman | Cinema and series

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

On April 25 during CinemaCon, sony pictures revealed that he was planning to make a spin-off of one of the characters from the Spider-Man Cinematic Universe, The deadand this would fall under the interpretation of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as bad bunny.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Georgina reappears in networks with a nice gesture towards Cristiano

5 mins ago

Kim Kardashian in tears when Kanye West brings her his sextape

6 mins ago

Nolan North (Nathan Drake) reveals all the easter eggs

19 mins ago

Megan Fox Has A Blood-Drinking Ritual With Machine Gun Kelly And Thinks Social Media Is ‘Sinister’

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button