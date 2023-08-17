Bad Bunny – Kendall Jenner talks love amid romance rumors with Metro Puerto Rico

American model and television personality Kendall Jenner talked about love for the first time amid rumors of a romance with bad bunny During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Kendall and Bad Bunny surprised with them a few months ago romantic outing In the restaurant where they tried to go unnoticed, although without much luck, because everything indicated that a new love was born between them. The now unlikely couple starts giving their relationship a free run by showing off and appearing at various events Love.

After Kendall’s break with the basketball player Devin Booker, He didn’t close the doors for love so now he is very excited about it. puerto rican reggaeton, Who also seems to love the model a lot.

fan They both still can’t believe they are a couple, worlds apart and even the Puerto Rican had trouble speaking English. However, this did not become a problem for him and eventually kardashian’s sister broke the silence about their courtship.

Kendall Jenner said this about love

Although earlier rumors suggested that the relationship could only be about marketing, due to her body language with Bad Rabbit, Kendall decided break the silence and agree how it is Sentimentally.

“I love a lot and I love without limits. I don’t like goodbyes and I will fight not to have to say goodbyes. I will always fight for relationships. I have been like this since childhood, even though I was shy and very quiet at times. Besides, I don’t give up on anything. Some people are not ready to meet me at that level. but never mind. Jenner said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, “I’d rather do that than put myself off and not give it a chance.”

Benedict and Kendall They were seen getting affectionate during a Drake concert Kia Forum, Inglewood, Calif. last weekend.

even though they’ve been seen before concerts, sports matches and restaurants, It was the first time they were affectionate in public.

fans of bad bunny He didn’t like the romance with Jenner at all because he believes that her style has changed and is no longer the same thing. “Spices” He had a habit of showing his songs, which were in the top positions of music.

The truth is that this pair seems enjoying their romance Without fear of criticism.