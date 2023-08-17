Sports

Bad Bunny – Kendall Jenner talks love amid romance rumors with Metro Puerto Rico

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 33 2 minutes read

American model and television personality Kendall Jenner talked about love for the first time amid rumors of a romance with bad bunny During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Kendall and Bad Bunny surprised with them a few months ago romantic outing In the restaurant where they tried to go unnoticed, although without much luck, because everything indicated that a new love was born between them. The now unlikely couple starts giving their relationship a free run by showing off and appearing at various events Love.

After Kendall’s break with the basketball player Devin Booker, He didn’t close the doors for love so now he is very excited about it. puerto rican reggaeton, Who also seems to love the model a lot.

fan They both still can’t believe they are a couple, worlds apart and even the Puerto Rican had trouble speaking English. However, this did not become a problem for him and eventually kardashian’s sister broke the silence about their courtship.

Kendall Jenner said this about love

Although earlier rumors suggested that the relationship could only be about marketing, due to her body language with Bad Rabbit, Kendall decided break the silence and agree how it is Sentimentally.

“I love a lot and I love without limits. I don’t like goodbyes and I will fight not to have to say goodbyes. I will always fight for relationships. I have been like this since childhood, even though I was shy and very quiet at times. Besides, I don’t give up on anything. Some people are not ready to meet me at that level. but never mind. Jenner said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, “I’d rather do that than put myself off and not give it a chance.”

Benedict and Kendall They were seen getting affectionate during a Drake concert Kia Forum, Inglewood, Calif. last weekend.

even though they’ve been seen before concerts, sports matches and restaurants, It was the first time they were affectionate in public.

fans of bad bunny He didn’t like the romance with Jenner at all because he believes that her style has changed and is no longer the same thing. “Spices” He had a habit of showing his songs, which were in the top positions of music.

The truth is that this pair seems enjoying their romance Without fear of criticism.

(tags to translate) Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 33 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway will make you cry in this Netflix movie

2 weeks ago

Alternative metal cover of “You Should See Me in a Crown” (Billie Eilish) is released

1 week ago

Actress Clara Galle answers our curious questions

1 week ago

Angus Cloud and his posthumous tribute in the Euphoria series

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button