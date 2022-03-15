Bad Bunny lost a million dollar lawsuit for one of his most famous songs – Metro Puerto Rico

It was the year 2020 when ‘safaera‘ was one of the most streamed songs on Bad Bunny’s recently released album, YHLQMDLG. The success of the song was such that it even became a TikTok trend for its explicit lyrics. However, the success that the ‘bad rabbit’ had with that song could not be translated into the economic aspect.

You only get 1% profit

Since its premiere, Bad Bunny has suffered great problems for ‘Safaera’, leading him to you can only get 1% of all your earningsalong with the other writers on the subject.

Puerto Rican singer Jowell revealed during an interview that the team practically does not receive any profit from the song. due to a copyright lawsuit filed by American rapper Missy Elliott.

They used a sample from ‘Get ur freak on’

The urban singer sued the artists after hearing that part of her song “Get ur freak on” was used within the hit without her permission. “If that song had been a normal and current song of anyone out there like the one we put out, nobody would have gotten involved. That song was screwed up because it was too successful. Someone went to Missy Elliott and said: aren’t you listening? expressed Jowell, for the YouTube channel MoluscoTV.

If you listen to ‘Get Ur Freak On’ and ‘Safaera’ you can easily identify the section of the song that was used in ‘Benito’, which also used samples of other popular songs.

“They kept everything. What happens is that legally they can’t get me out because I wrote there, so they gave me 1%, Randy 1%, and kept everything for themselves. Even Bad charges like 1% too. We went all the way down with that song, we had to give it up,” Jowell said.