Bad Bunny makes the leap to the cinema with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’, his great debut as an actor

ANDA year has passed since Bad Bunny released his latest album ‘The Last Tour of the World’. A job that allegedly It would be the last of his musical career. Despite this, Bad Bunny released the single ‘Yonaguni’ months later, which continues to break all listening and viewing records.

Since then, the famous reggaeton artist has been exploring other avenues in which to stand out and express himselflike wrestling in WWE, or as we have come to tell today, his acting debutin Hollywood.

Being through the film ‘Bullet Train’whose official premiere is scheduled for next july 22 and in which you will also be Brad Pitt.

Trailer, cast and plot of ‘Bullet Train’

In the newly released trailer for the film, which will be directed by David Leitch (‘Deadpool 2’ director)We can appreciate action and comedy tints among which the singer of ‘Dkiti’ appears with a knife, ready to face Brad Pitt, among other subplots.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the famous American actor, the official cast of ‘Bullet Train’ has several familiar faces: Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, and Joey King.

Regarding the plot, the film is an adaptation of the novel Maria Beetle (written by Kotaro Isaka)whose history lies in the accidental meeting of several assassins on a high-speed train leaving from Tokyo. Furthermore, they all share a common goal: a briefcasefor which they will surely fight a lot.

A whole show of artifices for the entertainment genre, in which Bad Bunny make his first mark in the film industry.