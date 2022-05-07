Bad Bunny mentions Zendaya on his new album; it becomes a trend

bad bunnyfinally released his new album called“A summer without you”during this Friday becoming a total trend and driving social networks crazy, each song has stood out both for its lyrics and rhythm, however the famous actress Zendaya became a topic of conversation thanks to a topic.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny and renamed by his fans as ‘Benito’, he immediately caused a sensation with this new and long-awaited album, which he describes as “the happiest” he has done in his career.

Album that is made up of 23 hits, some of which are together such as: «Tarot», together with Jhayco; “Party”, with Rauw Alejandro; “I Porto Bonito”, with Chencho Corleone; «La Corriente», along with Tony Dize; «Andrea», together with Buscabulla; «Otro Atardecer», with the group The Marías, and «Ojitos Lindos», with the Colombians Stereo Bomb.

However, each single stood out a lot for his fans and met his high expectations Bad Bunny, so there are already lists by network users with the best to ‘worst’ song of “A summer without you”.

As if the popularity that it took was not enough, even make it fall Spotify since it also shared the premiere time with the successful and acclaimed singer Taylor Swift.

Each single and its lyrics as a rhythm is causing a stir on networks, but something that increased this popularity was undoubtedly the lyrics of the song «two thousand 16» in which he mentions one of the most popular actresses of the moment, as well as the series in which he stars.

We are talking about the American actress Zendaya, who has currently starred in great roles in films that have become a worldwide success, which are the Euphoria series and companion of Spiderman in the trilogy of the Marvel franchise.

It is during minute 2:39 of the song that the phrase “I’m going to give you as Euphoria, you are my Zebdaya” is heard, which drove everyone crazy on networks.

BAD BUNNY SAID “I’M GOING TO GIVE YOU LIKE EUPHORIA YOU ARE MY ZENDAYA” IN TWO THOUSAND 16 pic.twitter.com/9Pdfmk7IzU — ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ 𝑴𝑰𝑨 clown #2 🧣 (@nonewidws) May 6, 2022

Although many cried with emotion to hear the name of one of the most popular actresses of the moment, one of the most relevant and loved by the public in one of the songs of the equally popular artist and in one of the most anticipated albums of the year .

All of this was enough to become Zendaya’s name as the world’s trending single.

Many of the users shared their emotion, both for the other songs and for this one and even said they were shocked as well as others mentioned what Zendaya as well as her partner and famous actor Tom Holland could think of said lyrics.

Tom holland watching as benito says: “I’M GOING TO GIVE YOU WITH EUPHORIA YOU ARE MY ZENDAYA”#unveranosinti pic.twitter.com/NzqiSEjoz7 — Alex’s (@AlexSantanamen2) May 6, 2022

Network users were quick to say that the phrase, the song, the album is undoubtedly an event among the most anticipated premieres of the year, since it is Bad Bunny, who has quickly sold out the tickets for his next concerts in Latin America. .

If you want to know what moment the fans are referring to and the cause of so much commotion on networks, then we leave you the official video of “Dos mil 16” which surprises with its 360° visualization presentation.

