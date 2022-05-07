Bad Bunny pays tribute to Puerto Rico and launches political messages in “El Apagón” – Metro Puerto Rico

With a mixture of sounds of Bomba, Salsa, Techno and urban rhythms, Bad Bunny included in his album ‘Un Verano sin ti’ the song ‘El Apagón.

In it, he has phrases of pride for Puerto Rico and the Latin culture in general.

“Now everyone wants to be Latino, but they lack seasoning,” says Bad Bunny.

However, he also makes a political message in the chorus, referring to the environmental struggle in the country.

“I don’t want to leave here, I don’t want to leave here, Let them go, those who belong to me keep it for them, let them go. This is my beach, this is my sun, this is my land, this is me”, says the final chorus sung by his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, as confirmed by the artist himself in an interview with The New York Times.

In the song he also refers to José Juan Barea and his victory with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA for the 2011 season.

“Land of Barea, the one who was champion, before LeBron,” says Bad Bunny.

The new 23-song album is now available on all digital music platforms. Bad Bunny worked on this new album with high-caliber producers, including Mag Y Tainyand with your engineer Beto “Patience”. Together with them, the artist created great productions with which he managed to develop a fascinating sound mosaic, which has songs that highlight a wide diversity of sounds. Fluctuating from reggaeton and dembow, mambo and merengue, to influences from reggae, pop, indie, rock and afrobeats – all the songs refer to the same base: the sounds inspired by the rhythms of the Caribbean.