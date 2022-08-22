Bad Bunny reacts with a meme to the problems facing Puerto Rico while Pedro Pierluisi celebrates the PNP convention

the urban artist bad bunny He turned to his Instagram account this Sunday to once again criticize Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

In days when Puerto Rico has experienced constant interruptions in the electric servicethe schools of Education deparment lack the resources to start classes and have shone illegal constructionsthe chief executive celebrated the closing of the convention of the New Progressive Party (PNP), which began last Friday and ended this Sunday.

To all this, the Bad Rabbit reacted with a meme of the different situations in a story on his Twitter account. Instagram.

It is not the first time that, in some way, the urban artist reacts to the precariousness of the different dependencies of the Government of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny reacts to problems in Puerto Rico through a meme on his Instagram. (Bad Bunny (Instagram))

Bad Bunny criticized the governor countless times during his concert of a summer without you at the Puerto Rico Coliseum last July. In one of the three performances, he listed a long list of reasons why he believes the government and politicians disrespect the people.

During the PNP convention, Pierlusi reiterated his desire to revalidate the political post and mentioned that he will “peel” the Democratic People’s Party in 2024. The speech took place at the same time that thousands of Puerto Ricans were left without electricity due to a “generation problem,” according to LUMA Energy.

Regarding the situation of the electrical service, the governor avoided saying whether he will cancel the contract with the consortium in charge of the system and limited himself to saying that “there has to be a significant change in its execution.” Meanwhile, the resident commissioner, Jenniffer González, who did not attend the PNP convention, recently requested that the agreement be rescinded.