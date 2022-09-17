Bad Bunny releases his video “El apagón” for Puerto Ricans to see “before the power goes out” by Fiona

The urban star Bad Bunny reaffirmed this afternoon his social criticism of the problem of blackouts and gentrification in Puerto Rico exposed in the theme “El apagón” with the launch today of the extensive audiovisual project of the theme.

With a notice in one of his stories on Instagram that reads: “I hope that in Puerto Rico they can see it before the power goes out…” in direct warning of the proximity of Storm Fiona in our area, the Bad Rabbit today released the official video, which is an atypical project that lasts more than 22 minutes and includes reports, press releases and visuals from their concerts in Puerto Rico.

The press releases include the operations of LUMA Energya consortium contracted by the government of Puerto Rico to assume the operation, maintenance and modernization of the electrical network of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The audiovisual project is presented as a documentary that includes a report by the independent Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau, who uses social networks as her main medium.

The video begins with some of the visuals from his “P FKN R” concert in 2019 at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in San Juan, then brings to life the scenes of a great party in which the voice of “Después de la playa” is presented. ” and then presents Graulau’s special report, entitled “People live here” about displacement, gentrification over time on the island and the changes that Law 22 has caused in Puerto Rico.

“What an honor to be trusted to tell the stories of our communities, to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team of people, and to have your support to do this work. Thanks to each of the people who made this project a reality. And thank you @badbunnypr for sharing your platform and supporting independent journalism. I love you. We continue, ”the journalist wrote on her Instagram account.

The video also includes the demonstrations against LUMA and the fight for the protection of our beaches carried out in recent months on the island.

Bad Bunny has been a direct critic of the company LUMA Energysince under his administration the island lives in constant daily and weekly blackouts that affect the quality of life of Puerto Rico residents.

In his concerts “A summer without you” that he offered in July at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico were his first expressions against LUMA, just before performing the song “El apagón”.

In the three concerts the artist took advantage of the space before singing the song to make his opinion clear about the situation of the electric service in his homeland.

“We have many obstacles on top of us. We have a government on top of f… life day after day. The worst electrical system. I tour around the world and the only place where I have to put about 15 power plants when I’m going to perform is here, because I can’t trust Puerto Rico’s electrical system. LUMA for the face… Pierluisi, all the mamab… who think they own the country face to face… too. The country belongs to us and we are the ones in control. I believe in this generation. I want to live here forever with you. The beaches are ours too. You have to defend them, take care of them, ”said the artist before the end of the show.

During the tour “The World’s Hottest Tour” that he performs in the United States, he has also expressed himself on the matter.

“You may not know, but right now in Puerto Rico there are hundreds of thousands of families without electricity. Hospitals without light, without electricity service. Affecting the lives of many people in Puerto Rico. We have the worst electrical services and the Government does not make a ca…”commented Benito Martínez Ocasio, at his concert at Nationals Park in the capital of the United States.

“But PR is fine… and LUMA is going to have to go pal ca… and a couple of people too. But that’s what I give this message, so that the people of Washington DC know it and know them well, ”she maintained.