Bad Bunny says Tokischa likes him a lot and is proud of what the singer is achieving

The Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny said that the Dominican singer Tokischa “likes him a lot” and that without being Dominican it fills him with pride to see how the exponent is “breaking internationally”.

“Tokischa is at a very badass level and I like him a lot. I like that he is breaking at that level. I do not know her nor am I her friend, but it fills me with pride, I am not Dominican, but it fills me with pride, “said Benito Martínez, the artist’s first name.

During the interview with the hosts of the radio program “Alofoke Radio Show” from Puerto Rico expressed the joy that causes him to see the Dominican raising the Dominican Republic despite all the accusations he has had.

She revealed that she was bothered by the prejudices that some people made towards her, however, she is glad to see her billiards nowadays.

“I like that she is a woman and Dominican because there is a lot of prejudice, a lot of machismo and a lot of fingers. It bothered me to see people talking one way and seeing it shine now”, said the interpreter of “Estilazo”, “Linda” and “Perra”.

He said that once his girlfriend, Gabriela, saw her show in a nightclub in the country and expressed the surprise that caused him to see that people did not show support for the singer.

“I remember that Gabriela once saw a show of hers in the Dominican Republic in a nightclub and told me, but what happens to those people who are not active?”, he said, to which the artist replied: “Give her a break, let her go to the United Stateslet you see her sing in New York and in Miami”.

Bad Bunny, the greatest exponent of Latin trap, narrated that “indeed, Tokischa Altagracia Peralta’s tour began and her shows turn on and people go crazy with her.”

He added that when the singer returns to the country “They will look at it with different eyes”referring to the good international achievements it has achieved that have made it grow and have expanded the Dominican culture.