Bad Bunny speaks in a Mexican accent in Cassandro

,cassandro‘The stage’s new production is prime videowhich tells the story of the texan fighter saul armendarizOne of the first professional wrestlers to openly declare himself Gay,

However, one thing about the film that has caught the most attention is that not only does beloved Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny appear in it, but the Mexican actor has a strange relationship with the lead character. Gael Garcia Bernal,

And, as shown on social networks even before it became official, the character of gale and bad bunnycalled philip In the film, both the stars kiss as part of the film, which has attracted attention.

However, now the clips are being released along with the release of the film. Which shows that the Puerto Rican singer He imitates a Mexican accent to play his role. Here we tell you how it feels.

Bad Bunny speaks with a Mexican accent in ‘Cassandro’

As seen in the film, the Puerto Rican singer bad bunny He speaks in an accent that sounds like the Mexican accent from the movie.cassandro,

In a clip uploaded to the social network you can see the moment when philip and saul They meet thanks to a promoter named Lorenzo, played by none other than famous actor Joaquín Cosio.cochilocoFrom the film ‘El Infierno’ by Luis Estrada.

In a clip published by Prime Video, we can hear how Bad Bunny tells him “I don’t take it out“, he also asks him if he is a fighter; finally, the promoter asks him to take him out”turn around“. During the following scenes, we can see how this character interacts.

Cassandro: when and where to watch online

new movie’cassandro‘ Now streaming can be seen from this 20 September in Mexico And will reach the rest of the world on the 22nd. At the moment, it has been confirmed to be screening only in selected theaters in the United States from last September 15.





