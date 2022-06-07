Bad Bunny sued for using mural without permission in music video

bad bunny can boast of dominating the playlists of all music platforms, filling stadiums around the world and being one of the most influential artists of recent times, however, that did not save him from being sued once again, this time for infringing rights From author.

The 28-year-old singer will have to face the Federal Court of Puerto Rico, after several artists accused him of using a mural called “Buenos dias canals” without permission, which is located in one of the most recognized squares in that country. .

The work appears as the main attraction of the video for the musical theme “Ser bichote”, which is included in the album “X100Pre”, released by Bunny in 2018.

Four years earlier Pedro Torres Román, Mario Resende and Antonio Moll created this painting as part of an initiative to revitalize buildings in their then-neighbourhood, and it took just over five weeks to complete.

Among the allegations it is stated that after the release of the video, Benito Martinez Ocasio, real name of the reggaeton player, has not recognized that he acted badly nor has he rewarded the creators of the painting, for which they ask to compensate the damages, as well as a part of the earnings made through video; amount to be determined by the judge.

Rimas Entertainment and Carros LLC are also implicated in the case as producers of the video. The defendants, including Bad Bunny, have sought dismissal of the charges using the Law for the Protection of Architectural Works, since in one section protection is provided to photographs or videos of publicly visible buildings, regardless of whether they include any pictorial work.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Puerto Rican has been involved in legal problems due to accusations of copyright violation. “The Bad Rabbit” recently lost a lawsuit against the American rapper Missy Elliot, after she accused him of having plagiarized one of the riffs of her song “Get Ur Freak On” for the single “Safaera”, which caused the 25% of the proceeds from that song went to Elliot’s bank accounts.