Bad Bunny sweeps the Dominican Republic, has 28 spots on Spotify, including the top 10

Bad Bunny does not give space to anyone else, he has the upper hand. At least in the Dominican Republic. The Puerto Rican marks with his name and surname 28 times the list of the top 50 of the most listened to songs on Spotify Dominican Republic. And the top ten places are all yours.

Of the 28 times his name appears among the 50 most listened to songs here, 23 belong exclusively to his most recent album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, a mixture of the sounds of Caribbean origins of reggaeton with lambada, mambo, reggae and dembow.

“Titi Me Wonder”, “I Porto Bonito” feat. Chencho Corleone and “Moscow Mule” are the first three of the 10 uninterrupted positions that the Bad Rabbit has taken over.

Cut 11 opens space for the Colombian urban singer Karol G with her song “Provenza”, giving entrance from there to another four pieces by the interpreter of “Después de la Playa”, intercepting a new four coming with the success of the Dominican dembowsero el Alfa “Gogo Dance”.

Four more and in 21st place appears the success of Shakira and Rauw Alejandro “Te Felicito”, as seen in Listín Diario. “El Apagón”, “Enseñame a Bailar” and “Otro Atardecer” continue on the list, closing at number 29 with “Callaita”.

This powerful diffusion in the Dominican Republic is a good indication that their concerts scheduled for October 21 and 22 at the Olympic Stadium of Santo Domingo will have a historic attendance for an urban artist in the country.

Since the beginning of his career, Bad Bunny’s talent and concept have catapulted his success to the pinnacle of international artistic stardom, making him an important icon preceded by the idea that everything he touches makes it a world hit. RD has embraced him ever since and they still hammer the honor of his legacy today.