Bad Bunny talked about Zendaya and the memes exploded

Bad Bunny and Zendaya have nothing to do with each other, except that they both went through Marvel. But what did the singer say about the actress?

In the last days bad bunny has captured the attention of fans Marvel. This is because, from the studio, they confirmed that the singer will join the superhero franchise. From what is known so far the Latin artist will give life to El Muertoa character created by Peter David and Roger Cruz and who is considered the alter ego of Juan Carlos Sánchez, a fighter who receives superhuman strength and endurance from his mask.

Undoubtedly, news that has generated mixed feelings in all fans of Marvel not knowing what to expect from the incorporation of bad bunny. But now, the interpreter has once again drawn the attention of both his followers and those of Zendaya. So much so that many will wonder what they have to do with each other? Well, it turns out that it’s not just her passing through her MCU, but he also mentioned her in one of her songs.

The singer recently released his album A summer without you in which he added a song called two thousand 16 which led him to be a trend on Twitter due to the mention he made of both euphoriathe HBO Max original serieslike Zendaya. The sentence in question reads:I’m going to hit you with euphoria, you are my Zendaya”. And, clearly, these words led to all kinds of memes.

This is because many of the fans of both the singer and the actress not only wrote this text on their Twitter account, but many also referred to Tom Holland. It must be remembered that the protagonist of Spider-Man is the current boyfriend of the also singer. For this reason, most of the memes speculate on how the British could take these words about his girlfriend to whom he shows so much love.

Likewise, another group of followers came to speculate on how the same Zendaya I could take that mention. It is that, it is no secret to anyone that she usually takes these kinds of things gracefully. Even so, the truth is that at the moment none of the actors has made a comment about it. But for everyone, the question is the same:Tom Holland will sing Two Thousand 16 to Zendaya?

The best memes of the Bad Bunny song that mentions Zendaya: