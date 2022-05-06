Bad Bunny talked about Zendaya and the memes exploded

celebrities

Bad Bunny and Zendaya have nothing to do except that they both went through Marvel. But what did the singer say about the actress?

©GettyZendaya and Bad Bunny

In the last days bad bunny caught the attention of fans wonder. Indeed, from the studio they confirmed that the singer would join the superhero franchise. From what we know so far the Latin artist will bring El Muerto to lifea character created by Peter David and Roger Cruz who is considered the alter ego of Juan Carlos Sánchez, a fighter who draws superhuman strength and endurance from his mask.

Undoubtedly, news that has caused mixed feelings among all fans of wonder not knowing what to expect from the incorporation of bad bunny. But now, the interpreter has once again caught the attention of his followers and those of Zendaya. So much so that many will wonder what they have to do with each other? Well, it turns out it’s not just his time in the MCU, but he also mentioned her in one of his songs.

The singer has just released his album A summer without you in which he added a song called two thousand 16 which led him to be trending on Twitter due to his mention of the two euphoriathe HBO Max original seriesto like Zendaya. The sentence in question reads as follows:Gonna hit you with euphoria, you’re my Zendaya”. And, clearly, those words have led to all sorts of memes.

Indeed, many fans of the singer and actress not only wrote this text on their Twitter account, but many also referred to Tom Holland. It should be remembered that the protagonist of Spider-Man is the singer’s current boyfriend as well. Because of this, most memes speculate on how Brits might take those words about his girlfriend who he shows so much love to.

Likewise, another group of followers came to speculate on how the same Zendaya I could take that mention. It’s just that, it’s no secret that she usually takes things like this with grace. Even so, the truth is that so far none of the actors have commented on this. But for everyone, the question is the same:Tom Holland will sing Two Thousand 16 to Zendaya?

The best Bad Bunny song memes that mention Zendaya:

