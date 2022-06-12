Entertainment

Bad Bunny: the bad rabbit jumps to the big screen

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

The music and film industries often share their artists. Well-known actors like Nicole Kidman either Jeremy Renner they decided to release songs or create their own bands. In turn, successful singers decided to venture into acting like David Bowie or Jared Leto. And Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as bad bunnyis added to this list.

The Puerto Rican has several interesting projects for the future, but they have nothing to do with music. On April 26, Sony Pictures announced that the reggaeton player will star in The dead, the first Latin American hero to star in a Marvel movie. And according to the study, it will be released on June 12, 2024.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Salsera party returns to Hiram Bithorn after two years of pandemic hiatus | shows

7 mins ago

Sandra Bullock Reveals Which Movie She Regrets Making

8 mins ago

Gloria Trevi looks like a hula girl with impressive hip movements | VIDEO

19 mins ago

Britney Spears: her marriage to Sam Asghari interrupted by her ex

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button