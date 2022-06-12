Bad Bunny: the bad rabbit jumps to the big screen

The music and film industries often share their artists. Well-known actors like Nicole Kidman either Jeremy Renner they decided to release songs or create their own bands. In turn, successful singers decided to venture into acting like David Bowie or Jared Leto. And Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as bad bunnyis added to this list.

The Puerto Rican has several interesting projects for the future, but they have nothing to do with music. On April 26, Sony Pictures announced that the reggaeton player will star in The dead, the first Latin American hero to star in a Marvel movie. And according to the study, it will be released on June 12, 2024.

The dead man in one of his confrontations with Spiderman (Source: Cinematics.)

The spider man universe it gets bigger and bigger, giving rise to characters like Morbius or Venom having their own movies. And in this case, Sony decided to bet on this not very well-known character who only had two appearances in the arachnid comics.

Juan Carlos Estrada is The dead, a skilled fighter who wears a mask that gives him powers such as supernatural speed and strength. All his life he was trained to wear that mysterious mask, which was in his family for generations. At the same time, bad bunny He said in an interview with Apple Music that he is very happy with the character and that people will surely be very proud of his work.

However, this is not the debut of the bad bunny since he will participate in another Sony production with Bullet Train beside Brad Pitt. This action movie is about five mercenaries, each with their own mission, who board a high-speed train headed for Morioka where the important thing is not to reach the destination, but to survive the journey. And it has already been confirmed that it will be released between the months of July and August, depending on the region. He also acted in the ninth installment of Fast and furious and had a recurring role in the third season of Narcos: Mexico.

bad bunny He has proven to be a person with many interests. In April of last year he showed off at the WWE wrestling event known as Wrestlemania, which was held in Florida. The artist stated in several of his interviews that this was one of his childhood dreams. On the other hand, in July of this year he will fulfill his desire to open a Japanese food restaurant in Miami.

