Bad Bunny: “The Dominican Republic was the first country that made me feel famous”

Bad Bunny expressed his gratitude to the Dominican Republic, highlighting that it was the first country that made him feel famous and highlighting that the treatment he receives from the Dominicans it is similar to that of his native Puerto Rico.

“I am always grateful to the Dominican Republic, It was the first country that made me feel famous, who supported me,” he said.

During the interview with the hosts of the radio program “Alofoke Radio Show” from Puerto Rico, he said that since he first traveled to Santo Domingo he received extraordinary treatment.

“The love, the affection is genuine, I compare it with that of Puerto Rico, that here people love you, it seems that it is your family, toThey are the same in the DR, they make me feel at home”, detailed the artist in the meeting held in a commercial plaza in that country.

+ DR music lover

“The merengue, the bachata, the dembow; respect to Dominican artists”, he stated, while highlighting that the country has many music legends, in addition to revealing that one of his dreams was always to make Dominican music.

“I wanted to make music in the DR, I wanted that connection in the form of gratitude and also in the form of enjoying it, because I wanted to do it. Since I was little I listen to mambo, merengue”, he declared in “Alofoke Radio Show”.

About Dominican artists, once again highlighted the musical maturity and work of various artists of the genre, especially Chimbala, of whom he jokingly commented that for his list of favorite songs on Apple Music, he had selected about 5 songs from the urban exponent, and decided to remove a couple because he had Chimbala to overshadow him, he commented with some laughter

+ Your criticism of colleagues

Bad Bunny warned that many artists go up in smoke to the head and they forget their own identity because they sell a character to people, highlighting that they show all the time the life they exhibit on stage. Emphasizing that the error of many is to show a fictitious reality.

“I think that is why there are many artists who sometimes reach that bottom where they feel empty, depressed and start talking, and they refer to their artistic name as if it is taking over them; It was not your artistic name, it was you who let yourself be owned and began to sell a character to people and that takes its toll, “he said.

He stated that sometimes many singers live on appearance. “You started to believe it and at the moment you forgot who you are,” he commented.

In that order, he explained that many times they change their circle of friends, due to the fact that they have money; indicating that this is a serious error.

“I have always taken care of my surroundings, those who are around me are my friends since before fame, since before money; I’m still the same since before the fame, since before the money. I did not sell a character to the agent, ”she expressed. He also assured that he has always been the same person on and off stage.

In that order, he stressed that he does not understand how some colleagues express regret for having recorded this or that songif they don’t compose, they don’t assimilate because they feel ashamed.

“I do not sell you a character, I am me, and my actions are mine, my lyrics are mine; I carry that and what I presented to people is who I am, ”she stressed.

+ A smack from Resident

The interpreter of “Titi asked me” said that the singer-songwriter Rene Pérez, popularly known as Residente, what he released was a folder Colombian J Balvin in BZRP Music Sessions #49emphasizing that it was not a lyrical war.

“That was not a war, Resident gave him a smack and already, that was between them at the end of the day and normal ”. In that sense, she explained that she maintains a friendship with both artists.

“I am a friend of Resident. Because I’m a friend of Rene, I don’t have to be an enemy of Balvin, at the end of the day that’s music, it’s not like they shot each other,” he commented.

In the interview he spoke of his admiration for the pop music icon Michael Jackson, with whom many want to compare him, but he keeps his distance from that parallelism.

“People sometimes get obsessed with the subject of comparisons, and they do so in sports or other disciplines, and it’s good that they do it, but I don’t like it, because each era has its style of music, and each generation has its artists. I’m not the only one who stands out, there are many Latinos currently breaking through worldwide,” commented Bad Bunny.

He added: ‘‘Compare myself to a legend like Michael JacksonI don’t think so, I’m Benito, I’m Bad Bunny, and I’m creating my own sound and brand. Michael was an artist that seeing him defines who he was, be it his musical style, dance, etc, and I hope people remember me for being me, not because they compare me to other artists in the industry.

The interview, which lasted more than an hour, was held in the T-Mobile District, a commercial and entertainment district complex located next to the Puerto Rico Convention Center, with moderators Santiago Matías (Alofoke) and Dotol Nastra.