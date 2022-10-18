Bad Bunny: the most listened to artist on Spotify in Mexico and the world

bad bunny he is the artist of the moment globally and that is reflected in all the streams he achieves in Spotify, the sold outs that he does when he announces the sale of tickets for his concerts or in the films he makes, such as the Bullet Train, in which he had a part alongside great actors such as Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Without a doubt, she is one of the stars of the moment and a Referrer very important of urban music.

His full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio; however, he decided to wear ‘Bad Bunny’ because of a costume he used when he was a child and, therefore, the username he associated it with started out as “bad bunny”, to later become Bad Bunny. For him it is something unique, a concept and a brand that no one will use again.

Bad Bunny started his career in 2016 and the song that launched him to fame was the song I’m worse.

According to Spotify:

“His next two albums, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour del Mundo, also released in 2020, propelled him to the top spot as the most listened to artist on Spotify with over 8.3 billion streams.”

Thus, in 2021 it gathered 9.1 billion streams in total without having a new album and since 2015 it has had 344 million listeners.

only in the Top 50: Mexicosome of his songs from his recent album “A Summer Without You” They are positioned in the top 10 places as: Effect, in 5th place; I behave pretty, in 6th place; Titi asked me, in the 7th; cooler, in the 8th and Pretty eyes, in the 9th. Being Effect the theme with the most reproductions, with a total of 900,873.

The ‘Bad Rabbit’ has six albums in his discography; However, “Un Verano sin Ti” managed to be the album with the most reproductions in the entire history of Spotify.

Internationally, the top three most listened to artists on Spotify are: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Without a doubt, he has known very well how to capitalize on his name and his brand.