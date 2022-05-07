Bad Bunny, the most renowned artist sweeps fashion and Hollywood

In just a couple of years, Bad Bunny has established himself as one of the greatest international references for reggaeton and Latin trap. In 2020 he received his first Billboard of his, remaining for two years in a row as the most streamed artist on Spotify. He now triumphs also sweeps Hollywood, after announcing that he will be part of the new Marvel movie.

urban music performer bad bunny has just released the fifth album of his career, a studio album solo called ‘A summer without you, the long-awaited musical project of the artist full of great collaborations.

The album has a total of 23 songsalong with the collaborations of the most relevant artists in the current music scene, such as Raww Alexander Y Jay Cortez. also appear Tony Dize Y Chencho Corleoneas well as the group The Marias, Josh Conway or Colombian artists Stereo Bomb.

Bad Bunny has been proclaimed as a international musical superstarspecifically since 2018, when he finally took the final step debuting as “king of urban music”. His style fuses bachata, dembow, reggaeton and other Latin rhythms with a mix of pop punk.

During the year of the pandemic, in 2020, the Puerto Rican released two albums, “The ones that were not going to come out” and “the last tour of the world”, the latter was the first album entirely in Spanish that lreached number 1 on the Billboard chart. Also, during two years in a row, he has been the most streamed artist on Spotify, coming to achieve in 2021 over 9.1 million views musicals on Spotify.

The Latin star who makes film history

The news was recently made public that Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasioknown as Bad Bunny, will be “El Muerto”, the first Latino character in the new spin-off of spider-man.

ANDThe singer will join the universe of villains with his Marvel character, where he plays a Mexican wrestler who has superpowers thanks to the mystical mask on his outfit, a gift he receives from his father.

Bad Bunny now expands his talent to other disciplines, since he has decided to start acting through the film opportunities that are presented to him. Previously he had already appeared in the cinema, where he succeeded with the movie ‘F9’. He will soon appear in the premiere of ‘Bullet Train’, where he shares space on the big screen with emblematic actors such as Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

Other artists like madonna Fans of the singer have also been proclaimed, since both have recently followed each other on the social networks of Twitter and Instagram.

Breaking gender stereotypes in the world of fashion

Benito, as his fans call him, too has become a benchmark in the world of fashion. This week was the met gala in New York, the most anticipated charity event of the year for the fashion scene, where the most important artists of the moment showed their best looks on the red carpet.

At her first Met Gala, the Puerto Rican debuted with a long skirt and a bow on his head, accompanied by a golden tiara, this outfit at the hands of the Burberry house, inspired by what Puerto Ricans dressed during the golden agea, since this was the established theme. Without abandoning his Latin roots of which he is so proud, the interpreter set a trend during the event.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala.

The artist has always distinguished himself by breaking gender stereotypes in fashion, since he is shown without fear of wearing dresses, bags and accessories that have been commonly classified for women, since for him, “gender is independent in fashion and distinctions should not be made” when choosing one outfit or another.

This added to his music video “Yo perrero sola”, one of his most played songs from his discography, the singer came out dressed as a woman, breaking down all stereotypes that were around him.

Bad Bunny in the video clip “Yo perreo sola”.

Also, through his Instagram accountbeing their profiles one of the ones that has the most repercussion in networks, shows her outfits without fear of breaking the stigma about women’s clothing in men, in which she can be seen with “crop-tops”, It is characterized by having the lower part cut off, revealing the belly, andthus seeing the strength of his own style and that he is not afraid of negative comments from his detractors.