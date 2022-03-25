Bad Bunny – This is Bad Bunny’s truck that is for rent on Airbnb

Bad Bunny announced this Wednesday that he is putting his famous black truck up for rent on Airbnb with the aim, according to what he told Efe, that his guests “enter the world” of his current tour, “The Last World Tour”.

“I wanted my fans to have the opportunity to experience what this tour has been like,” which now takes him to the Center Bell in Montreal, Canada, the artist explained exclusively to Efe.

The singer premiered the vehicle in the music video for “Hoy Cobré” and later included it as part of the stage at the two concerts he offered in Puerto Rico last December.

“The truck is a very essential part of this whole tour. and my last album. Why not share this with those who have supported me so much?” added Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the artist’s first name.

The truck available from April

The iconic 16-meter matte black trailer will be made available to Airbnb after its last stop in Miami (Florida, USA) on April 3, with tickets included at its presentation.

The stays will be for the days 6, 7 and 8 April for two guests, at 91 dollars per nightas detailed by Airbnb in a statement.

The 91 alludes to the record of 9,100 million reproductions that Bad Bunny achieved on Spotify during the year 2021.

The trailer, designed by West Coast Customs, it features chrome flames, grill, custom lights and all leather interiors.

According to the images provided to Efe, the truck has a bed and cushions in the shape of rabbit ears, a picture of a beach in Puerto Rico, a table with dominoes, some kettledrums, a guitar and a skateboard.

From the past to the future of Bad Bunny

Guests will have the opportunity to experience “a space that explores the past, present and future of Bad Bunny”, both on and off stage, as highlighted in the press release.

The 28-year-old actor and wrestler also told Efe that his personal connection with trucks dates back to when his father was a truck driver.

What’s more, has stayed in several Airbnb in Puerto Rico, Los Angeles and Miami, and assured that he has felt “very comfortable, and as if he were at home”.

For this reason, he affirmed that the people who manage to stay in the truck “are going to have a great time, and they are going to feel that they are transforming into the world of ‘The last tour of the world'”.

“More than anything, the experience that those who stay will have is that they entered the world of this tour and there are several spaces that are inspired by some of my music videos” such as “I twerk alone”, “Last night” and “If I see your mother”, precise.

These songs, among others, have led Bad Bunny to collect billions of views on digital platforms, making him the most listened to artist worldwide.

More than an accommodation

the lodged will also receive VIP tickets for their presentation in Miami, although travel and accommodation are not included, and a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself upon arrival.

The winners will also enjoy a tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite places in Miami and a photo session next to the truck, which will have a sound system so that they can sing songs by the artist.

People who want to request the reservation for this staythey will be able to do so starting Tuesday, March 29 at airbnb.com/badbunny.

To honor the Puerto Rican community, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Good Bunny Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for Puerto Rican youth by supporting youth sports and arts initiatives.

Bad Bunny will not receive guests in person, but has recorded a virtual greeting that will be displayed upon arrival to make the experience unique.