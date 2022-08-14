Bad Bunny: this is his luxurious Japanese restaurant in Miami | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

bad bunny He has been showing that he is in a stage of his life where he is growing by leaps and bounds. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter of urban music and reggaeton has just made his debut on the big screen, and in Hollywood, in a film starring Brad Pitt, and now he debuted as a businessman in the gastronomic field.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has achieved recognition and significance in music that has allowed him to make the leap to other arts and fields. Thus, he got the chance to act in a movie where he shares credits with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

“Bullet train” is the Hollywood feature film that premiered worldwide at the beginning of August and there Bad Bunny shares several scenes with the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Well, now the celebs continue to make news with the new venture that has just opened.

Brad Pitt with Bad Bunny next to the main cast, although without Sandra Bullock (Photo: AFP)

BAD BUNNY OPENS ITS LUXURIOUS JAPANESE RESTAURANT IN MIAMI

The artist partnered with businessman David Grutman, who runs most of Miami’s nightclubs and who already owns a restaurant in partnership with singer Pharrell Williams. In an interview with the magazine “Food & Wine”, Bad Bunny explained the reasons for his foray into the gastronomic field and why he chose that city in the United States to start.

“The (Miami) culture reminds me of home. Miami is a city where I can relax. I love going out to eat, seeing the ocean: it’s a great city”, pointed out the interpreter of “Titi asked me”. At the opening of the Japanese restaurant called “Gekkō”, which took place last Friday, August 12, various musical personalities and celebrities attended.

Joe Jonas, along with his wife Sophie Turner, was the main attraction among the guests. In addition to the couple, David Beckham and his wife Victoria were also present, who were accompanied by their son Cruz Beckham. Karol G, rapper Timbaland and Lil Wayne were some of the other personalities who accompanied Bad Bunny on this important day.

WHAT IS BAD BUNNY’S LUXURY JAPANESE RESTAURANT LIKE IN MIAMI?

The venue, which has a “steakhouse” style, is divided into an indoor and outdoor dining room, a private room and an Omakase bar for six people . With capacity for 185 people, the restaurant has been designed by the New York studio Rockwell Group, which has focused on a very luxurious decoration, in which the curtains with gold-dyed beads and other velvet curtains stand out.

This is what one of the main environments looks like (Photo: Gekkō / Instagram)

On the other hand, it has intimate lighting and walls covered in fine fabrics with various prints inspired by the oriental world.

As for the gastronomic offer that Gekkō presents, this consists of combining the traditional and modern of Japanese food, in addition to the already famous rolls and makis. The flagship dish will be “Wagyu” meat -with touches of Korean barbecue-. In addition, the menu also includes a complete selection of sushi, rice dishes, vegetarian dishes and plant-based meat.

Gekkō’s “Wagyu” meat (Photo: Gekkō / Instagram)

Regarding this, Bad Bunny indicated that this “obsessed with sushi, the A5 Tomahawk, Wagyu Crispy Rice and Lobster Fried Rice”. Likewise, in the drinks area of ​​the restaurant there will be a distinguished selection of cocktails, served in original glasses.