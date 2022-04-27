Bad Bunny to be Marvel’s first Latino superhero on the big screen

bad bunny continues in a big way and not only in the musical sphere, but on the big screen, after Benito Antonio Martínez, as he is actually called, was chosen as the new hero of Marvel and Sony Pictureswhere to bring the character to life The dead.

“Bringing El Muerto to life is just incredible…very exciting“, Said the reggaeton player and added that he grew up being a fan of wrestling.

This announcement was made in CinemaConthe annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas, Occasionby Sony Motion Pictures Group Chairman Sanford Panitch.

This super-powerful wrestler is proud of Latin traditions, especially those of Mexico, where wrestling has been considered a sport par excellence.

In this case, ‘El Muerto’ is part of the Spider-Man universewith whom he manages to have an alliance to face a new villain, called ‘The Golden’.

According to the history of ‘The Dead’ created by Marvelbears the name of Juan Carlos Estrada, saw his father Marcus Estrada die under the hands of ‘The Golden’who allowed Juan Carlos to escape to travel and become brave for 10 years, to later face each other for the mask of one of the fighters.

To see the participation of the successful reggaeton player as ‘El Muerto’ we will have to wait almost two more yearssince it has a release date in January 2024.

But while we wait to see this great film by the urban artist, the Marvel universe already has other release dates such as “Kraven the Hunter“, where to act the star of “Nocturnal Animals” Aaron Taylor Johnsonwhich will hit theaters on January 13, 2023, in addition to “Madame Web,” a heroine adventure starring dakota johnsonwhich will be released in theaters on July 7, 2023.