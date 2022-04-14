Bad Bunny tour is the most lucrative of the moment

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny returns to the top of Pollstar’s list of the most lucrative tours of the moment worldwide.

According to the specialized media, the urban exponent registered an average income of more than $3.1 million per city, followed by the British singer Elton John, with income of $2.4 million, and the American singer-songwriter Eric Church, with $1.7 million.

The newspaper La Prensa Gráfica indicated that the most recent list has an important Latin presence with the inclusion of Marc Anthony, Ana Gabriel, Alejandro Fernández, Nicky Jam and Ricardo Montaner.

Here are the 20 most lucrative world tours with average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket. The list is based on information provided to trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. BadBunny; $3,159,225 per city; $197.45 per locker.

2. Elton John; $2,431,562 per city; $177.02 per locker.

3.Eric Church; $1,700,971 per city; $117.89 per box office.

4. Billie Eilish; $1,519,718 per city; $119.87 per locker.

5.Dua Lipa; $1,382,736 per city; $101.82 per locker.

6.Tool; $1,342,187 per city; $116.59 per locker.

7. Mark Anthony; $1,221,772 per city; $112.88 per locker.

8.New Edition; $1,128,007 per city; $111.92 per locker.

9. Reba McEntire; $1,071,220 per city; $106.98 per locker.

10.Katy Perry; $872,537 per city; $218.59 per locker.

11.Kane Brown; $729,018 per city; $64.49 per locker.

12. Luke Bryan; $682,927 per city; $180.18 per locker.

13. Ana Gabriel; $678,747 per city; $99.20 per locker.

14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $663,309 per city; $72.49 per locker.

15. Alejandro Fernandez; $571,178 per city; $75.93 per locker.

16.Nicky Jam; $416,948 per city; $89.09 per locker.

17.Ghost/Volbeat; $384,650 per city; $70.11 per locker.

18.Jo Koy; $360,638 per city; $68.15 per locker.

19. Sebastian Maniscalco; $336,075 per city; $101.44 per locker.

20. Ricardo Montaner; $324,884 per city; $101.75 per locker.