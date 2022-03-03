Bad Bunny will act alongside Brad Pitt in the movie “Bullet Train”

Little by little, the Puerto Rican bad bunny continues to make his way in the field of acting. After having a secondary role in the series of “Narcos” of Netflix, today Wednesday, Sony Pictures premiered the short of the new movie “Bullet Train”where the singer and composer will perform.

Starring the American star, Brad Pitt, this action film has as its main setting a high-speed train in Japan, known as the “bullet train”. The actor’s mission will be to transport a briefcase that carries some valuable object, and he is attacked by several hired assassins to take the object from him. One of those people appears to be Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the singer’s first name.

In the short of this film with a humorous tone, Bad Bunny is seen struggling with Pitt, receiving blows and kicks inside one of the train cars while trying to take the protagonist’s briefcase.

“Bullet Train” is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” written by Kôtarô Isaka, which was first published in 2010. The film, which is expected to be released in theaters from July 15, 2022is led by David Leitch and it also has a cast that includes Sandra BullockAaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Shannonamong others.

Last Tuesday, the interpreter of hits such as “Amorfoda” and “Si estampiésemos Juntos” promised that his new musical album – on which he is working – will become one of his followers’ favorites.

“It’s been two years since ‘YHLQMDLG’ came out and they’re still listening to it and it’s one of their favorites. This new album that I am working on I know it will be too, ”he pointed out.

In “Narcos,” Martínez Ocasio played the character of Arturo “Kitty” Páez, a member of Ramón Arellano Félix’s gang “Narco Juniors.”

At the beginning of 2020, the interpreter revealed to “Rolling Stone” magazine that he had achieved a role for the well-known series and that after his appearance in the Super Bowl halftime break performances, he traveled to Mexico where he filmed until he died. Suspended filming due to the pandemic.