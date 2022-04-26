Bad Bunny will be a Marvel superhero in spin-off of Spider-Man, El Muerto

In addition to having a successful career in the music industry, the Puerto Rican singer bad bunny, seems to be succeeding in the world of cinema. After appearing in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, it has been announced that he will star in The dead, a new movie based on the Marvel comics, to be produced by Sony. The news was revealed at Sony’s panel at Cinemacon (via dead line), where bad bunny appeared to everyone’s surprise.

The musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has triumphed among reggaeton fans, and has been nominated several times at the Latin Grammy Awards, and has also won in four categories. His records are massive sales successes and he is known throughout Latin America. In addition to Bullet Train, bad bunny appeared in Narcos: Mexico – 90% in the role of Everardo Arturo “Kitty” Paez.

In his new movie, The dead, the singer will play Juan Carlos, a character from the Spider-Man comics. It was originally about a superpowered wrestler who nearly defeated Spider-Man in a charity wrestling tournament, but then the superhero managed to beat him. When he was going to be killed by his oppressor, El Dorado, Spider-Man saved him.

In accordance with dead line This will be the first Latino Marvel superhero to star in his own movie, and it is worth noting that the project is betting for the first time on an almost unknown character, because unlike Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter or even Madame Web, The Dead It has not had previous adaptations in film and animation.

Sanford Panitchpresident of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, and commissioned to introduce bad bunny on the panel, he said The dead will arrive on January 12, 2024. The singer commented on his experience as an actor:

[Trabajar en Bullet Train fue] An incredible experience. [El director] David (Leitch) is amazing. I loved working with him on my first film and now with this opportunity to bring El Muerto to life. He is incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I am a wrestler. I’m a former champion, that’s why I love this character. I think he is the perfect role for me and it will be epic.

The media also reports that bad bunny He had a lot to do with the project moving forward, as he put pressure on the studio as he believed he had found the right superhero for him. We don’t know if by the time that tape arrives, the Spider-Man of the Venom-verse will have already been hired, since rumors suggest that Andrew Garfield turned down the offer to play him again.

Superheroes have gained popularity in the last twenty years, although they were already popular in comics and television, in the cinema they had had many ups and downs, with films like Superman: The Movie – 93% and Batman – 72% being the exception. At the beginning of the 21st century things began to change, with the release of X-Men – 81%, Spider-Man – 89% and Batman Starts – 84%, films that marked a before and after.

With the emergence of the Marvel and DC Comics cinematic universes, a new era began, and the scope of these types of stories is clear when we see that Avengers: Endgame – 95% managed to be crowned the highest grossing film in history in 2019, taking the place of Avatar – 83%, which ranked first for almost 10 years; and between December 2021 and early 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% exceeded $2 billion at the global box office.

