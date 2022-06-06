Bad Bunny will be one of the owners of a new restaurant in Miami

Music, fashion, sports, real estate… and now food. The global urban music artist bad bunny enters the restaurant industry in partnership with tycoon David Grutman, of the Groot Hospitality chain, with whom, as already announced, he will open a new gastronomic place that will combine Japanese cuisine with barbecues.

Eater Miami reported that the voice of the album “A summer without you” will be responsible for the opening of a new Japanese steakhouse called Gekko in the Brickell area of ​​​​Miami. Gekko, which means moonlight, will be located in the Katsuya space at SLS Lux Brickell Tower. The opening is expected to be next July.

The menu will focus on prime cuts and different preparations of Wagyu beef with “touches” of Korean barbecue flavors. Diners will also be able to choose from various elaborate tableside food presentations, such as flame steak platters, along with other Japanese favorites, including a sushi menu and a six-seat omakase bar, the publication said.

The Gekko setting is anticipated to feature “luxe, yet contemporary” graphic wallcoverings, jewel tones, and light, natural wood accents.

The capacity of the place will be for 185 guests.

Gekko will join Grutman and Groot Hospitality’s growing portfolio of restaurants in Miami, which currently includes Papi Steak, Komodo and Key Club, along with Swan and Strawberry Moon, his two restaurants with another superstar musician, Pharrell Williams.