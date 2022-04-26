Bad Bunny will join Marvel to star in a movie about “El Muerto”, a Spider-Man character

The urban exponent Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasioartistically known as Bad Bunny, will join the Marvel universe to star in a new movie about “El Muerto”, a Spider-Man character.

The announcement was made at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, where Bad Rabbit made a surprise appearance. President of Sony Motion Picture Group, Sanford Panitchsaid that El Muerto will be released on January 12, 2024, according to various media reports, such as the specialized magazine Deadline.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I am a wrestler. I’m a former champion, that’s why I love this character. I think he’s the perfect role for me and it’s going to be epic.”Bad Bunny told Panitch.

El Muerto would be the first Latino superhero to have his own “live-action” movie in the universe of Marvel characters.

According to Deadline, the development of this film had a lot to do with Bad Bunny’s persistence in finding a suitable superhero for him.

After several meetings, the Puerto Rican would have taken matters into his own hands and would begin to explore the history of Spider-Man in search of Latin characters that would suit him. Until, finally, he found El Muerto. Sony loved the idea.

According to the website of MarvelEl Muerto, also known as Juan Carlos, is a wrestler whose powers and mask have been passed down from generation to generation.

“Each fighter had to prove himself to his adversary, El Dorado, in order to stay alive and retain his powers. When Marcus Estrada introduced his son Juan Carlos to El Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in fear, not wanting to fight him. Marcus Estrada sacrificed his life to try to save Juan Carlos. Out of respect for the bravery of his father, El Dorado granted Juan Carlos ten years to travel and become brave, and then duel with a masked wrestler and unmask him,” the website explains.

After the deadline, El Muerto organized a benefit event in which he would fight against Spider-Man, whom he almost unmasked in battle. However, Spider-Man stabbed El Muerto with his stingers, injecting him with a paralyzing poison.

“Spider-Man rescued El Muerto from the hospital when El Dorado came to claim his life. El Muerto came and helped Spider-Man defeat El Dorado. El Dorado still managed to escape before they managed to defeat him.”Marvel points out.

Sony said they hope to shape the project quickly, due to the artist’s busy musical schedule.

Bad Bunny will make his major studio debut on July 29 with the premiere of the action movie Bullet Train. In addition, the Puerto Rican has participated in the Narcos series.

“Working on Bullet Train was an incredible experience. David (Leitch) is amazing. I loved working with him on my first film and now with this opportunity to bring El Muerto to life.”added the urban exponent.