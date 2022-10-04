Bad Bunny will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as ‘El Muerto’

Jonas Cuaronson of award-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuaronwill direct the singer bad bunny in the new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entitled “The dead“, reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The story of “the deado”, according to the publication, is about a fighter with superpowers that are passed down from generation to generation in a single family. The writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is working on the script.

Jonás made his directorial debut with the thriller “Desert“, about migration.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter“El Muerto” will be the first Latino character to star in a feature film Marvel, although little by little more Latino characters have been appearing in superhero movies.

“El Muerto” is an original character from the universe of spider man, one of the iconic Marvel characters who has been played in three different versions by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

In “Bullet Train“, the latest action movie starring Brad PittBad Bunny He played a hitman nicknamed “El Lobo”, although his appearance is only a few seconds.

When Alfonso Cuaron He launched “Gravity“, his successful and award-winning film that starred Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, his son Jonás directed the short titled “Aningaaq” which connects directly to his father’s film.

“El Muerto”, by Jonás Cuarón, will be released in theaters in January 2024according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is not the only film that Marvel is preparing, as it will also release “Kraven the Hunter“, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023. Johnson is already part of the Marvel Universe, since he played quicksilverthe brother of Scarlet Witchin Avengers: Age of Ultron.